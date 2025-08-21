Sister-in-law opens rape case against Believers in Christ archbishop

The sister-in-law of the Believers in Christ archbishop has opened a rape case against the man of the cloth.

The complainant and the alleged rapist are both known to this publication; however, their names cannot be revealed due to legal reasons.

The woman, who is the widow of the deceased brother of the alleged rapist, opened the rape case at the Florida police station in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

The case was later transferred to the De Deur police station in the south of Johannesburg, as the alleged rape had happened in the vicinity.

Sunday World broke the story of the alleged rape a fortnight ago, where the complainant, who is also a bishop at Believers in Christ, had confidentially confided to a bishop of the breakaway church about how she was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law at her house in De Deur a few days before the Easter holidays.

The conversation was recorded secretly by the bishop of the breakaway church, who is also known by Sunday World, where the 65-year-old woman was sobbing while relating her ordeal, saying it had hurt her badly.

The victim’s son, who regarded the alleged rapist as his father figure and uncle, as he was the brother of his deceased father, got angry and wrote a status on his WhatsApp that he was very hurt.

Victim’s son drowning in sorrow

In the status that we have seen, the victim’s son stated that he could not sleep at night since he heard the recording.

“I cannot sleep every day since this has come to my ears. I’ve never been so disturbed in my life. The passing of my beloved father was even better because I knew that I tried whatever I had to make him happy in his old age.

“I vow to God that [the alleged rapist] would be better off hiring hitmen to kill me. If he thinks that I am a fool, then let it be.

“I wish nothing but the painful thing to happen to you, not with my mother. You should’ve carried on with your floozies that enjoy being undressed by you, not my mom,” wrote the victim’s son.

Speaking to Sunday World, the victim’s son acknowledged that he had written the WhatsApp status, emphasising that these accusations had turned him against his uncle, and he was determined not to overlook the issue.

“I need this matter to be escalated, as I want my uncle, whom I respected, to pay for his sins,” he said.

“I feel empty inside, and my heart is bleeding because I once regarded my uncle as a father figure; he had played that role in my life, but ultimately, he committed these disgusting acts against my mother.

“I don’t see myself forgiving him for what he did. The law must take its course.”

Bishop advised to keep quiet

The bishop who recorded the woman during their conversation told Sunday World last Friday that he was only going to be able to comment on the matter after he had met the elders of Zion churches last Saturday.

However, on Wednesday, when we contacted him for comment, the bishop stated that he was advised by the church elders not to say anything about the matter in the media.

“The elders advised me not to say anything to the media after I mentioned that I was going to have a meeting with them last Saturday, as the matter was not in the hands of law enforcement. I can’t comment further than this in respect of what the elders told me,” he said.

The Gauteng police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, confirmed the opening of a rape case against the church leader.

‘The police can confirm that a case of rape has been opened, and it will be transferred to the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit for further investigation.

“No arrests have been made yet,” said Masondo.

