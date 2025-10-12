SIU calls out YouTuber Jamie Mighti over Hangwani Maumela Lamborghini footage

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has publicly called out YouTuber and political commentator Jamie Mighti after he reposted footage of the high-profile Hangwani Maumela raid without crediting the unit.

In a post on X, the SIU’s verified account wrote: “Good day, please credit us. We have seen that you have removed our logo from our video.”

Mighti, who runs a political YouTube show called The Dissection, had shared the clip while discussing alleged corruption networks at Tembisa Hospital. The “Hosh Kari Behaviour” podcaster had been speaking about Maumela for months, questioning why political analysts avoid talking about him.

His post, shared through Africa Research Desk, drew nearly half a million views within a day and triggered an online debate over the SIU’s demand for credit. One user quipped, “Credit for what now, are you guys influencers?” while others applauded the unit for being “social-media savvy.”

SIU did the spadework

The digital tug-of-war unfolded after the SIU led a sweeping operation targeting businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela, who has been implicated in the Tembisa Hospital tender scandal.

Sunday World previously reported that the SIU obtained a R900-million preservation order to freeze luxury assets linked to Maumela’s companies. The raid uncovered a R70-million Sandhurst mansion, three Lamborghinis, and other luxury vehicles suspected to have been purchased through irregular tenders.

Investigators believe Maumela’s network siphoned off over R816 million through 41 suppliers. The preservation order, first issued in September and expanded in October, allows the SIU to recover public funds through the Special Tribunal.

Influencers hold social media sway

Mighti is among a small group of digital content creators using YouTube to unpack South African politics for younger audiences. His analyses often intersect with those of Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, who runs the acclaimed podcast SMWX. Together, they represent a growing movement of independent thinkers who translate policy debates, corruption scandals and social issues into accessible digital commentary.

By Friday afternoon, neither the SIU nor Mighty had issued formal statements. Their public exchange, however, has reignited debate over the ownership of public-interest content in the age of digital media — where the fight for credit often meets the demand for accountability.