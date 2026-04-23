SIU dismisses ‘fake news’ claims of expanded probe into Lerutla case targeting influencers

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has called viral social media claims that it has broadened its investigation into the arrest of Kagiso Lerutla, the Ekurhuleni municipal manager, to include the assets of well-known influencers “fake news”.

The claims, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), alleged that the SIU had widened its forensic probe to include several prominent social media personalities and was seeking access to their bank accounts and asset registries.

Names mentioned in the posts included Thandeka Ngema (Mawhoo), Sithelo Shozi, and Honour Zuma (Cyan Boujee), with allegations that public funds from the Ekurhuleni municipality may have been diverted to acquire luxury assets registered under third parties.

However, the SIU moved swiftly to dismiss the narrative.

In a response posted on its verified account, the unit labelled the claims “fake news” and clarified that it does not investigate individuals directly.

“The SIU does not target people, nor do we investigate people. We investigate procurement processes in state institutions and all levels of government departments,” the unit said.

Public urged to rely on verified information

It added that investigations uncover financial trails that identify individuals.

“In simple terms, we follow the money, and the money leads us to people,” the SIU explained.

The unit further clarified that it does not initiate investigations independently. Instead, it assesses allegations and, where necessary, submits a motivation for a proclamation to the president for authorisation.

The SIU also urged members of the public to rely on verified information and report corruption through official channels, including its hotline.

The rapid spread of the initial claims, despite being unverified, highlights the growing challenge of misinformation on social media, particularly in high-profile cases involving public funds and well-known personalities.

At this stage, there is no official confirmation from the SIU linking any influencers to the Lerutla investigation.

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