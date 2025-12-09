SIU freezes Eskom employee’s Limpopo assets linked to R54m tender

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze a luxury house in Bendor, Polokwane, as well as a motor vehicle, as part of a widening probe into alleged corruption linked to an Eskom tender worth R54-million.

According to the order granted by Judge M Victor, it prevents Eskom employee Johannes Seroke Malapitsa, his spouse Ndiyafhi Denge, and several associates from selling or transferring the assets while the investigation and subsequent legal processes continue.

“This order safeguards assets that we believe were acquired through unlawful means while we move forward with civil recovery. The evidence points to serious abuses of power and systematic manipulation of procurement processes,” said the SIU in a statement.

Network of family, close associates

The investigation, conducted under Proclamations R.11 of 2018, R.3 of 2020 and R.97 of 2022, uncovered a network of family and close associates who allegedly benefitted financially after companies were unlawfully favoured during the tender process.

Malapitsa, who served simultaneously as the Employer’s Agent, technical evaluator and later project manager for the High-Definition Surveying Services tender, is accused of playing a central role in directing work toward companies that in turn channelled money to people linked to him.

The SIU revealed that Malapitsa’s spouse received more than R2.2-illion. His brother received over R228, 000 from one of the service providers.

Another associate, Mpho Negondeni, allegedly benefitted through her company Tabogambambe (Pty) Ltd. Investigators say Denge raised her as her own child. Tabogambambe received more than R3.6-million. The money was used to fund construction of the Bendor house and payments to Denge.

The SIU also identified a close personal relationship between Malapitsa and Bulelani Lengoasa. The latter is director of Buzwe Geomatics Engineering Services, one of the companies awarded the tender.

Money trail links official to tender recipients

Lengoasa is alleged to have made direct payments of more than R155, 000 to contractors. The money was for installing a swimming pool and balustrades at the Bendor property.

“The money trail shows a consistent pattern of funds flowing from state contracts to individuals with direct personal ties to the official responsible for overseeing the work,” the SIU said.

Forensic analysis found that Eskom paid more than R29-million to three companies. These are Buzwe, NTG Solutions and Litha Langa Consulting under the contested contract.

These companies allegedly made round-figure, VAT-less payments to individuals and entities linked to Malapitsa.

More than R7m funnelled into network

Buzwe alone is believed to have funnelled more than R7-million into this network.

The preserved Bendor property is valued at about R3.9-million. And the SIU argues that at least R1.5-million in construction costs came from unlawful payments.

A Nissan NP200, allegedly bought using funds traced to the scheme, was also frozen.

The SIU said it is preparing civil action to overturn the tender and recover losses to the state.

