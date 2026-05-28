SIU freezes R6.4m property, pension of former Tembisa hospital official

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order and interim interdict against assets belonging to former Tembisa Hospital supply chain official Duduzile Nkosazana Nobungwana, including a luxury Midstream Estate property valued at R6.4-million and pension benefits worth approximately R1.8-million.

According to the SIU, the Special Tribunal granted the order to prevent the sale of the property and safeguard assets allegedly linked to unlawful procurement activities at the hospital.

The SIU said investigations revealed that the property was bought using funds derived from secret profits, kickbacks, and bribes paid by suppliers doing business with Tembisa Hospital.

Nobungwana allegedly played a central role in the irregular adjudication and appointment of various suppliers, having previously served as chief buyer and a member of the vetting committee in the hospital’s supply chain management unit.

The SIU further alleged that she received undisclosed, undue gratification from certain suppliers and channelled some of the payments through a front company, Mabitwa Trading, to purchase the property.

The property was later registered under Amatibe Holding, a company owned by her son, Oscar Nobungwana.

R100m in payments from ‘syndicate’ identified

In its investigation, the SIU also exposed the operations of syndicate X, a procurement network allegedly linked to businessman Stefan Joel Govindraju.

“The SIU investigation has uncovered the existence and operations of a large procurement network at Tembisa Hospital, referred to as Syndicate X,” the unit said.

According to investigators, Govindraju is linked to at least 75 entities, 73 of which were allegedly irregularly appointed at Tembisa Hospital.

These entities reportedly secured 1 237 contracts through procurement processes that did not comply with applicable procurement prescripts.

The SIU said it identified about R100-million in payments from the alleged syndicate to current and former hospital officials involved in supply chain management, which are suspected to be undue gratification.

The SIU added that Nobungwana’s alleged misconduct contributed to irregular expenditure of at least R5.1-million and damages of approximately R13.6-million to the state.

The matter forms part of the SIU investigation into corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital under Proclamation No. 136 of 2023 signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

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