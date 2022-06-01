SIU lauds arrest of government official, businessman over PPE fraud

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest of Raymond Manzini, the deputy director of disaster management under the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in Mpumalanga.

Manzini and his co-conspirators – his brother Chris Manzini and director of Gatjeni Trading Moses Ndlovu – are charged with fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The accused appeared at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Monday and were released on R15 000 bail each.

“[The SIU] welcomes the arrest of three individuals, including a Mpumalanga department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs official over personal protective equipment [PPE] fraud and corruption amounting to R5.9-million,” said the SIU in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, provincial Hawks spokesperson Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the trio’s arrest followed an investigation related to a tender advertised by the department for the supply of PPE. The tender was awarded, allegedly unlawfully, to a company owned by Raymond Manzini’s friend Moses Ndlovu, thanks to the alleged influence of the deputy director.

An investigation by the SIU has revealed that Raymond Manzini financed the purchase and supply of PPE and later facilitated Gatjeni Trading payment. Immediately after payment was received, a significant sum of money was transferred to Raymond Manzini’s bank account.

Sekgotodi explained: “After the appointment was made, Ndlovu did not have the resources to supply the PPEs and was financially assisted by Manzini. After the delivery of the items, he [Ndlovu] invoiced the department and from there, repaid Manzini by depositing R6-million into the deputy director’s younger brother Chris Manizini’s account.

“The investigation linked the accused with the case and the matter was brought before the court. Warrants of their arrest was executed hence their appearance in court.”

The case was adjourned to July 28 for further investigation.

Author