SIU launches corruption probes in KZN and Free State

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised – through the Presidential proclamation – to launch a probe into allegations of serious maladministration.

The probe focuses on the affairs of the Free State department of public works and infrastructure. It also probes the Free State department of human settlements and the provincial legislature.

Also probed is the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport.

Ramkraal Project procurement by the legislature

The SIU said in the Free State investigation, the unit will probe the procurement of, or contracting for goods and services. This is in relation to the Ramkraal Project by the provincial legislature.

“The SIU will also investigate payments made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective. Also contrary to applicable legislation. Any related unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the State.

“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures. It will make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” the unit said.

KZN Mngwenya River, Umlalazi River, Mhlathuze and Phethu River bridges

In relation to the provincial KwaZulu-Natal department of transport, the investigation will focus on the construction projects. These relate to the Mngwenya River, Umlalazi River, Mhlathuze and Phethu River bridges.

“The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 01 June 2016 and 23 February 2024. The date of the publication of the proclamation or before 01 June 2016. Also after the date of the proclamations that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” the SIU said.

Allegations to be looked at

The corruption-busting unit said the scope of the investigation will cover any allegations of:

Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the state institutions being investigated;

Improper or unlawful conduct by employees of the state institutions;

Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;

Unlawful, irregular, or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure, or practice having a bearing upon state property;

Intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property;

Offence referred to in Part 1 to 4, of Chapter 2 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004. Also offences which were committed in connection with the affairs of the state institutions.

Unlawful or improper conduct by any person which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public.

“In line with the SIUs and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence to the NPA for further action. …This refers to evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations.

“The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name. This is to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation. These wrongdoings may be caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration,” the SIU said.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content