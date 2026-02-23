SIU lifts the lid on Shepherd Bushiri, Timothy Omotoso’s home affairs shenanigans

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has exposed prominent pastors Shepherd Bushiri and Timothy Omotoso for illegally acquiring residency in South Africa.

The unit released an interim report on investigations conducted into the Department of Home Affairs on Monday, presented by acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho in Pretoria.

“External actors, including Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Mr Kudakwashe Mpofu, and Nigerian rapper Prince Daniel Obioma – also known as 3GAR – exploited influence, fabricated documentation, and manipulated systemic weaknesses to secure fraudulent residence permits,” said Lekgetho.

Forged documents

He revealed that the Enlightened Church Gathering (ECG) leader Bushiri used fabricated documentation and church influence to secure what was described as fraudulent immigration status.

He said Bushiri entered the country on renewal of a holiday visa in 2015, but investigations revealed that there had not been any visa application before.

He then applied for a Permanent Residence Permit (PRP) in 2016 but also submitted a fraudulent financial independence letter and paid R500 to a chartered accountant for their signature.

A member of his church allegedly used their power as a Home Affairs adjudicator to approve the PRP, which is considered a conflict of interest.

Whiff of money laundering

“Bushiri also claimed proof of an aircraft purchase as evidence of financial independence. Investigations revealed that $1.2-million in cash was paid from his non-profit company at Lanseria Airport. This raised serious concerns about money laundering,” said Lekgetho.

“The SIU further found that Bushiri held directorship in 14 companies and owned multiple properties in Pretoria. Our investigators found that ‘religious donations were converted into bricks, mortar, and corporate shares’, highlighting how faith-based contributions were laundered into wealth.

According to the findings, Bushiri bought four properties to the value of R30.2-million between 2016 and 2018.

He was flagged in 2021 for suspicious transactions, including R1-million deposits in two months and R7.8-milion tithe amount, all through the accounts used in the alleged fraudulent application.

Omotoso’s permit

Nigerian televangelist and the senior pastor of Jesus Dominion International (JDI), Omotoso, received his general work permit on January 30, 2011, after several fraudulent attempts. This permit expired on January 30, 2016.

“Pastor Timothy Omotoso’s modus operandi was fundamentally built on fraud and misrepresentation to gain entry into, and subsequent residence in, South Africa. His initial entry was secured through a fraudulently obtained work permit issued in a country where he was not a citizen, based on an authorised directive.

“This pattern of deception continued as he consistently provided conflicting information about his travel history and residency, submitted affidavits claiming lost documents to avoid producing verified credentials, and used the initial fraudulent permit to support subsequent, more permanent, immigration applications,” said Lekgetho.

Omotoso remained in the country as he spent eight years behind bars while on trial for charges including rape, human trafficking, and sexual assault – a total of 32 charges. He was acquitted of these charges last April.

Proper vetting crucial

Lekgetho said the department needed to offer ethical training, properly vet employees, strengthen application verifications, consider having quality assurance before issuing a visa, and enforce compliance, among other things.

“The SIU’s investigation paints a disturbing picture of systemic corruption within the Department of Home Affairs. Officials enriched themselves by unlawfully issuing permits, using spouses as conduits to launder bribes. Syndicates operated with precision, exploiting weaknesses in verification and monitoring,” said Lekgetho.

