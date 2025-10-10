SIU obtains order to preserve Morgan Maumela ‘syndicate’ R900m assets

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an order to preserve R900-million worth of assets. The unit disclosed on Friday that it had preserved assets worth approximately R133.5-million on Thursday in a raid linked to the alleged syndicate of tender tycoon Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

This was revealed by SIU senior communications manager Ngwako Motsieng.

“On 9 October 2025, the SIU and the curator (supported inter alia by the South African Police Service and the Johannesburg Metro Police, etc.) appointed by the Special Tribunal at the request of the SIU initiated the process of preserving assets connected to one of the alleged syndicates that operated at the Tembisa hospital.

Assets worth R900m unlawfully paid out

“This action follows an interim order issued by the Special Tribunal to preserve assets of approximately R900-million that were allegedly unlawfully and irregularly paid out by Tembisa Hospital. As a result of yesterday’s operation, the curator (at the behest of the SIU) has successfully secured assets valued at approximately R133.5-million,” said Motsieng.

The SIU conducted a raid at Maumela’s Sandhurst house in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday. Three high-end vehicles belonging to Maumela were seized in the raid.

Motsieng said although mopping-up operations are still underway in respect of the two venues of Thursday’s operations — i.e Sandhurst, Sandton, Gauteng and Emalahleni, Mpumalanga — the raid will now move to other locations across a number of provinces.

Civil proceedings to recover funds

“The order, granted by the President of the Special Tribunal, Honourable Madam Justice Victor, on 29 September 2025 and significantly expanded on 7 October 2025, represents one of the most comprehensive asset preservation actions in recent times. It is aimed at preventing the dissipation of assets allegedly acquired through unlawful means. Pending the finalisation of civil proceedings to recover the funds.

“The order includes a fleet of ultra-luxury vehicles. As well as jewellery, art, cash, electronic devices, and financial assets that may potentially be found. Including bank accounts, shares, cryptocurrency, loan accounts, and members’ interests in companies, etc,” said Motsieng.

He said additionally, the order covers any other assets, whether known or unknown. Assets which the curator, through the further assistance of inter alia the SIU and other agencies, may be able to identify.

Contempt of court

“The order also directs the entities and persons allegedly linked to the alleged syndicate to declare all of their assets to the Curator and the SIU. Failure to declare all assets, where any undeclared assets may potentially still be identified, may result in inter alia contempt of court proceedings,” said Motsieng.

He said Thursday’s operation was divided into two parts. One team was in Sandhurst, Gauteng, and another at a dealership in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Motsieng said during this recovery operation, the curator (assisted by the SIU and supported by the South African Police Service, etc.) secured the following assets:

• A property in Sandhurst: estimated value R70-million

• Three Lamborghinis: estimated value R25-million

• Household contents: estimated value R3-million

• Security in respect of the Household contents: estimated value R500 000

Motsieng said in Emalahleni, the curator (assisted by the SIU and supported by the SAPS, etc.) found:

• Two Aston Martin luxury cars;

• One Ferrari luxury car; and

• One Rolls-Royce luxury car.

“The Mpumalanga dealership (on a completely without prejudice basis) gave the SIU surety of two immovable properties (without any bonds outstanding on them) valued at approximately R35-million. In exchange for the Curator (in the interim) not removing the luxury cars from the dealership after the luxury cars have been attached by the Curator.

Preservation order

“The order acknowledges the previous actions taken by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU). And the SIU requested the Curator to consult and coordinate efforts with SARS and AFU in the best interest of the State,” said Motsieng.

“The order states that if any respondent successfully contests any later forfeiture or draw down by SARS or the AFU, then those assets then vulnerable to potential release will automatically be included under this preservation order obtained by the SIU. And they will remain preserved until the finalisation of the main recovery proceedings.

“Effectively ensuring that these assets remain under the preservation of the State until finalisation of the main recovery proceedings,” said Motsieng.

SIU head Adv Andy Mothibi said: “The orders are a critical step in our commitment to claw back every cent that was stolen from the public purse. Specifically Tembisa Hospital. This is not merely a preservation. It is a proactive, intensive effort to trace, secure, and ultimately recover assets that we allege are the proceeds of corruption. We will not allow individuals to hide behind complex corporate and trust structures.”

Motsieng said the reserved assets will remain under the control of the curator appointed by the special tribunal until the final determination of up to 41 main civil recovery proceedings to be instituted. The first of which the SIU is mandated to institute within 60 court days.

Assets to be forfeited to the state

“Once civil proceedings are concluded, the assets will be forfeited to the state. The SIU is directed by Proclamation No. 136 of 2023 to investigate allegations of corruption and

maladministration in the affairs of the Gauteng Department of Health and the Tembisa Hospital.

“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU has also referred any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action. Names of officials involved in the collusion and corruption with service providers have been referred

to the Gauteng Department of Health to institute disciplinary action.

“The service providers involved will also be [blocklisted], and other regulatory action will be instituted. Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation in order, inter alia, to recover any losses suffered by the State,” said Motsieng.

Last week, the SIU released its interim report showing the misappropriation of over R2-billion intended for healthcare services at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

Three coordinated syndicates

The report on the SIU’s investigation into allegations of maladministration at Tembisa Hospital revealed at least three coordinated syndicates. These involve officials and service providers who were responsible for the looting of over R2-billion at Tembisa Hospital.

Mothibi said among the three coordinated syndicates responsible for the R2-billion looting is the Maumela Syndicate. The syndicate is linked to Maumela.

His network handled contracts worth more than R816-million through 41 linked suppliers.

“The SIU has traced about 41 suppliers or service providers linked to this Maumela syndicate. Three companies linked to Vusimuzi Matlala were awarded contracts worth R13.5-million in this syndicate.

“This Vusimuzi Matlala would have come in as part of the syndicate that, according to our evidence, is led by Maumela,” said Mothibi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content