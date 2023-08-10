SIU pleased with disciplinary action taken against hospital officials

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomed disciplinary action taken against Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital officials based on its findings and recommendations.

This after the Gauteng department of health announced that it has suspended six of the nine officials who were sighted in the report.

In a statement on Thursday, the SIU said while the deputy director for supply chain has since retired, a chief physiotherapist has resigned, and a sessional medical officer has stopped working at the facility.

“The disciplinary action comes after the SIU entered into a secondment agreement with the Gauteng provincial government to investigate allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration in matters pertaining to supply chain management processes at Tembisa Hospital under the Gauteng department of health,” reads the statement.

The SIU handed over a preliminary investigation report to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi in December 2022.

Based on the findings of the report, the SIU has since motivated for a proclamation to further investigate supply chain management at the hospital.

“Once the proclamation is signed and gazetted and the SIU investigation findings point to undue benefit, the SIU will pursue officials who resign in the face of an investigation or disciplinary action by freezing their pension benefits and institute civil litigation to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions.

“In addition to investigating corruption, maladministration and malpractice, the SIU also identifies systematic failures, and makes recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.”

It said it is empowered to institute civil action in the high court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.”

