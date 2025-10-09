SIU raids Sandton mansion of tender tycoon Hangwani Morgan Maumela

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is conducting a raid operation at the Sandhurst, Sandton, Johannesburg house of businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela, who according to the SIU is part of a syndicate responsible for looting over R2-billion from Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

The SIU got a preservation order to seize Maumela’s assets.

SIU confirms on X

“The SIU confirms an operation at a Sandhurst home connected to our #TembisaHosiptalCapture investigation, part of implementing investigation outcomes and managing consequences. Further updates will follow once legal processes are complete,” said the SIU on its official X account on Thursday.

Last week, the SIU said it preserved a list of assets belonging to Maumela through the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

These assets include four Lamborghini vehicles, one Bentley Continental GT vehicle, one Isuzu D-Max vehicle, one trailer, and a boat. The total value of the vehicles is R223, 598 516.

The scene outside Maumela’s house is quiet, with journalists gathered outside.

There are two furniture removal trucks stationed outside the house.

Removal trucks, security, police on scene

Employees of the furniture removal truck company can be seen inside the yard of Maumela’s house seated next to the main door entrance.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), SAPS’ special task force members and officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department are outside the house monitoring the situation.

Last week, the SIU released its interim report on misappropriation of over R2-billion. The money was intended for healthcare services at Tembisa Hospital.

The report on the SIU’s investigation into Tembisa Hospital maladministration revealed at least three syndicates. These involve officials and service providers who were responsible for the looting of over R2-billion at the hospital.

The findings show that at least 15 current and former officials were involved in activities. These range from corruption, money laundering, and collusion, to bid rigging with improperly appointed service providers.

Number of raids set to rise

According to the SIU, the number of identified officials is expected to rise as the investigation continues.

The SIU’s investigations follow the red flags raised by slain Gauteng Health Department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran. She flagged the R850-million corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

SIU head Adv Andy Mothibi said among the three coordinated syndicates in the R2-billion looting is the Maumela Syndicate. The syndicate is linked to the businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

His network handled contracts worth more than R816-million through 41 linked suppliers.

Over 40 suppliers linked to Maumela

“The SIU has traced about 41 suppliers or service providers linked to this Maumela syndicate. Three companies linked to Vusimuzi Matlala were awarded contracts worth R13.5-million in this syndicate.

“This Vusimuzi Matlala would have come in as part of the syndicate that, according to our evidence, is led by Maumela,” said Mothibi.

Mothibi said the Mazibuko Syndicate, linked to Rudolph Mazibuko, is also part of the tender corruption at Tembisa Hospital. He said the SIU reviewed 651 bundles valued at R283-million. This with 392 completed analyses revealing assets worth R42-million. These include multiple properties in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Another syndicate is referred to as Syndicate X until the matter reaches the courts. It is tied to contracts worth nearly R600-million and assets worth over R150-million.

