SIU to investigate maladministration at KZN Film Commission

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will be investigating allegations of serious maladministration in the affairs of the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission (KZNFC).

The crime-busting unit announced that it will also recover any financial losses suffered by the provincial government or the film commission.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the SIU said President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed

proclamation R.4539 of March 22 2024.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure

The proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate the procurement of and contracting for suitably qualified companies to partner and invest with the film commission in the development and operation of the KwaZulu-Natal studios, including the film commission’s investment in the province’s studios.

“The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the KZNFC or the state,” the unit said.

“The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the KZNFC, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity.”

Probe will identify system failures

The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between July 1 2017 and March 22 2024, the date of the publication of the proclamation, or before July 1 2017 and after the date of the proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, and incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts investigated.

“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption, and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.”

The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute a civil action in the high court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

KZNFC mandate and vision

The KZNFC is mandated to create an inclusive and competitive film industry in the province that is a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.

Its vision is to facilitate effective support throughout the value chain for the local and international film industry stakeholders in order to create opportunities and grow the KwaZulu-Natal film industry.

