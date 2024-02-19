SIU to probe irregularities at Home Affairs and PRASA

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been given the go-ahead to probe allegations of serious maladministration in the affairs of the Department of Home Affairs and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed proclamations authorising the corruption-busting unit to investigate the department and PRASA.

The SIU said it will also probe “improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of state entities and recover any financial losses suffered by the state”.

“Proclamation 154 of 2024 empowers the SIU to probe serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of Home Affairs relating to the issuance of permanent residence permits; corporate visas; business visas; critical/exceptional skills work visas; study visas; retired persons’ visas; work visas; and citizenship by naturalisation, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2002; the South African Citizenship Act, 1995; manuals, guidelines, circulars, practice notes or instructions applicable to Home Affairs; or manuals, policies, procedures, prescripts, instructions or practices of or applicable to the Department,” the SIU said.

Probing unlawful conduct

The unit said it will also investigate “improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of Home Affairs in relation to the installation of T200 firewalls”.

“The Proclamation also empowers the SIU to investigate any irregular, unlawful, or improper conduct by officials or employees of Home Affairs or any other person or entity in relation to the allegations being investigated.

“The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between October 12, 2004 and February 16, 2024, the date of the publication of the Proclamation, or before October 12, 2004 and after the date of the Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters, or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts investigated,” the SIU said.-SAnews.gov.za

