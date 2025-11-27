SIU welcomes arrest of Tembisa Hospital official, recovers over R13m from suspect

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has hailed the arrest of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital official Zacharia Tshisele, adding that the unit has also recovered more than R13-million from him, which is a portion of his ill-gotten gains.

“The Special Investigating Unit welcomes the arrest of Mr Zacharia Tshisele, an employee at Tembisa Hospital, for alleged corruption. This arrest follows an extensive SIU investigation into procurement irregularities at the hospital.

“During the investigation, the SIU uncovered evidence that Mr Tshisele received unlawful gratification from various service providers at Tembisa Hospital between January 1, 2020, and September 1, 2023,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Kganyago said in April 2025, the SIU referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the directorate for priority crime investigation, and the asset forfeiture unit for criminal prosecution and asset recovery.

R100 000 bribe paid to Hawks officer

“In November 2025, Mr Tshisele paid R13 530 904.27 to the SIU, representing a portion of his ill-gotten gains. The SIU’s civil investigation to recover all proceeds of corruption from Mr Tshisele remains ongoing,” said Kganyago.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court charged 53-year-old Tshisele and Hawks official Sgt. Papi Tsie (41) with corruption on Monday.

“It is alleged that on November 23, 2025, the two accused met with the Hawks investigating officer involved in an ongoing investigation of corruption at the Tembisa Hospital.

“During the meeting, it is alleged that the two gave the Hawks official a gratification of R100 000 for Chisele to avoid prosecution in an ongoing investigation,” said NPA Pretoria regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

Tshisele and Tsie were arrested on Sunday after allegedly giving the Hawks investigating officer a R100 000 bribe.

Mahanjana said in court that the matter was postponed until December 2 for bail investigations and a bail application. The two accused remain in police custody.

Kganyago said that the SIU’s interim report found that corrupt payments related to officials and employees of the Gauteng health department and Tembisa Hospital total R122 228 000.

Commitment to fighting corruption

Kganyago explained: “The SIU has identified at least 15 current and former officials involved in activities such as corruption, money laundering, collusion, and bid rigging in connection with improperly appointed service providers at Tembisa Hospital.

“These individuals abused their positions throughout the procurement process to benefit these providers and enrich themselves. As the investigation progresses, we anticipate an increase in the number of identified officials.

“The officials range from entry-level clerks to management-level staff. To date, the SIU has prepared 116 disciplinary referrals against 13 officials.

“Of these, 108 referrals were delivered to the health department concerning maladministration and the irregular appointment of service providers at Tembisa.”

He went on: “The SIU reaffirms its commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability in public institutions.

“The SIU is directed by Proclamation No. 136 of 2023 to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Gauteng health department and the Tembisa Hospital.

“The SIU has also referred any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action, in accordance with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 [SIU Act].

“Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the high court or a special tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation in order, inter alia, to recover any losses suffered by the state.”

