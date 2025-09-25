Six Humansdorp Senior Secondary School learners due in court for murder of grade 12 pupil

Six learners from Humansdorp Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape are scheduled to appear in court on murder charges after allegedly stabbing another learner.

Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, a police spokesperson, stated that the suspects include two 18-year-olds and four minors, ages 16 and 17.

According to Nkohli, the group was captured close to a gravel road that leads to Oyster Bay. All six were arrested on suspicion of murder after being questioned.

A grade 12 learner was fatally stabbed at school on Tuesday.

Nkohli stated on Thursday that the two adult suspects are expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court, while the four minors will be dealt with in the children’s court.

The DA, meanwhile, has called for the Eastern Cape department of community safety and the provincial education department to conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine how such a heinous act of violence could take place in a school setting.

Horatio Hendricks, a member of the provincial legislature and a former mayor of Kouga, emphasised the necessity of holding those accountable who failed to ensure the safety of learners.

Petition to secure resources

The Kouga DA has started a petition to secure more resources for the Humansdorp South African Police Service in response to the incident.

Despite growing safety concerns in the area, Hendricks said the local police force was woefully under-resourced.

“We encourage all residents to sign this petition so that it can be submitted to the MEC for community safety as a united call from the community demanding urgent intervention,” he said.

Hendricks also called for immediate and comprehensive action to ensure that incidents like the one at the Humansdorp Senior Secondary School never happen again.

The tragedy has underscored the ongoing challenges the Eastern Cape education department, recently under scrutiny, is facing.

Sunday World recently published a report on teachers accused of sexually abusing pupils in the province.

These allegations have pushed the department to suspend seven male teachers pending the investigation.

