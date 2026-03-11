Six killed in two separate shootings in Cape Town

Police in the Western Cape are investigating the death of six people following two separate shooting incidents in Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

According to police spokesperson Col Andre Traut, authorities have launched manhunts after two triple shootings occurred in the Harare area of Khayelitsha and in Mitchells Plain.

Traut said the first incident took place on Ntlazane Road, where four armed suspects reportedly opened fire on a group of people who had gathered in the yard of a house to watch a soccer match.

“Two additional victims were transported to a local medical facility for treatment, where one later died from their injuries,” Traut explained.

In total, four victims between the ages of 30 and 38 lost their lives during the attack. A 59-year-old person was also wounded and remains in hospital receiving medical care.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the property may have been operating as an illegal liquor outlet. Traut added that investigators are considering the possibility that the shooting could be linked to extortion, although this remains part of the ongoing probe.

Gang-related attack

In a separate incident, police were called to a shooting on Viscount Street in Mitchells Plain, where three people were killed. The victims included a 39-year-old woman and two men aged 29 and 36.

A 15-year-old girl was also injured during the shooting and was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Traut said initial reports indicate that three suspects, travelling in a grey vehicle and wearing balaclavas, arrived at the residence before opening fire on the occupants.

“The motive for the attack is believed to be gang-related, however this is still under investigation,” Traut said.

Detectives from the Anti-Gang Unit have taken over the investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

ALSO READ: Three burnt beyond recognition in volatile Western Cape township

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content