Six men linked to Lusikisiki massacre abandon bail bid

Six men who are accused of killing 18 people in Ngobozana, Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, have abandoned their shot at bail.

Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Bonga Hintsa, Mawethu Nomdlembu, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Mzukisi Ndamase, and Songezo Vuma are all charged with 18 counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, unlawful possession of weapons and ammunition, and conspiracy to commit murder.

The men remain the primary suspects in the murder following the state’s decision to drop charges against Zenande Paya and Lwando Abi.

The pair was initially accused with the six men who remain suspects.

One of the six is Ndamase, a 46-year-old convicted murderer who is thought to have planned the crime while incarcerated for life at Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal’s eBongweni C-Max.

Ndamase had his wrists and feet tied when he entered the courtroom.

Previously, he requested to represent himself in court and stated that he wanted his hands freed so he could take notes throughout the proceedings.

However, the judge shot down the request due to safety concerns.

Apprehended at different locations

“They are charged with the shooting that occurred on 28 September 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village near the town of Lusikisiki, where 18 people were killed,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

They were arrested at different locations after the law enforcement authorities launched a manhunt and distributed the suspects’ pictures in the media and social networks.

The 18 victims were killed during the preparation of umombulo. This ceremony is an IsiXhosa custom that signifies the conclusion of a period of mourning.

The accused have also been linked to the murder of politician Mncedi Gijana in KwaBhaca [formerly known as Mount Frere] on August 19, 2024.

The matter has since been transferred to the high court in Mthatha that will be sitting in Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on April 14.

