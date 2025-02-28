Six Mpumalanga women get five years each for SASSA fraud

The Nelspruit Serious Commercial Crime Court sentenced six women to five years each in prison on Thursday for fraud.

But the sentences were wholly suspended for five years on condition they are not guilty of fraud again during the suspension.

Nonhlanhla Madalane (36), Tswarelo Masuku (32), Nelile Shiba (29) and Prudence Nkosi (31) were found to have colluded with unknown health workers to receive proof of birth fraudulently.

The women then registered the “ghost” children with the Department of Home Affairs to acquire birth certificates. The birth certificates were then used to access child support from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The Public Service Commission was tipped-off to the crime

A law-abiding whistleblower reported the criminal activities to the Public Service Commission.

A Nelspruit Hawks investigation revealed that though the fraud was reported in 2023, it had started 11 years earlier.

The six women were arrested and released on bail in May 2023. After several court appearances and a guilty finding, they were sentenced on 27 February. They were also ordered to pay back the money lost to Sassa.

Madalane was ordered to pay R20 330.64, Masuku, R20 238.23 while Shiba and Nkosi must pay R10 344.00 each.

Head of Hawks thanks investigators

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Nico Gerber applauded his team for presenting a watertight case to court.

“Crime does not pay, and the convicts now need to pay back the money. State grants are for the poor and needy and not meant for fraudsters who only want to benefit their own selfish interests,” said Gerber.

Sunday World will follow up on why the other two women remain unidentified.

