Six people murdered as violence sweeps through Gqeberha

Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape is experiencing a surge of violent crime, resulting in a trail of dead bodies and unresolved questions as police strive to apprehend suspects in a series of brutal incidents.

Three men were shot and killed in a house on Oregon Street on Wednesday night, shattering the peaceful Fairview suburb.

According to Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the spokesperson for Eastern Cape police, cops arrived at the residence to address a complaint at about 9pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the members noticed the broken entrance to the fence and the shattered lounge window,” she said.

Shot multiple times

Three men lay in the main bedroom at the scene, their bodies riddled with multiple gunshot wounds and open wounds to the head.

The motive for the attack remains unknown, and the suspects are still at large, with the names of the deceased withheld pending notification of their families.

Just hours later, in the early hours of Thursday morning, another violent episode rocked Despatch.

Van Rensburg reported that shortly after 1am, the cops received a call about a shooting in Kingstown’s Dukubana Street.

“Upon arrival, they found the bodies of two shot men,” Van Rensburg said.

The motive for this double murder is also unclear, and a manhunt has been launched to track down those responsible.

The identities of the victims have not been released as police work to inform their next of kin.

Businessman abducted

The bloodshed continued in Walmer, where a 25-year-old man was assaulted to death next to a tavern on Wednesday evening.

The police said the victim suffered visible wounds to his face and head.

No arrests have been made, and the reason behind the killing remains a mystery, adding yet another murder docket to the growing pile on police desks.

Meanwhile, a businessman was abducted on Wednesday afternoon in Nielson Street in the Neave industrial area of Korsten.

“No ransom demand has been received yet,” said Van Rensburg.

A source reported that several suspects, driving in multiple vehicles, abducted the victim, a brazen act that has heightened fears in the community.

