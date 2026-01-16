Six SANDF members face prison as bail is revoked in Frans Mathipa murder case

The High Court in Johannesburg has revoked the bail of six South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members accused of involvement in the alleged kidnapping of Abdella Abadiga and Kadir Jemal Abotese at the Mall of Africa, and the murder of Hawks investigator Frans Mathipa.

The ruling, delivered on January 16, follows a successful appeal by the state against an earlier bail decision granted by the Randburg Regional Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the High Court found that the accused had failed to place sufficient grounds before the court to justify their continued release.

Charged with abduction, murder

“The High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Johannesburg, has revoked the bail of six South African National Defence Force officials accused of involvement in the alleged kidnapping of Abdella Abadiga and Kadir Jemal Abotese at the Mall of Africa on 29 December 2022,” said NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The six accused are also facing charges linked to the killing of Lieutenant Colonel Mathipa, a senior Hawks investigator who was gunned down on August 6, 2023. He was probing the disappearance of the two Ethiopian nationals.

Mjonondwane said the decision followed the state’s application for leave to appeal in terms of section 65A(1)(a) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

"The ruling follows a successful application by the state for leave to appeal, brought in terms of section 65A(1)(a) of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977, against the decision of the Randburg Regional Court Magistrate to grant bail to twelve of the accused," she said.

In its judgment, the High Court ordered that accused one to six be remanded into custody. They are to report to prison on January 23, 2026.

"In its judgment, the High Court ordered that accused one to six be remanded into custody and report to prison on 23 January 2026, after finding that the grounds advanced for them to remain on bail were unsatisfactory," Mjonondwane said.

Other six accused remain on bail

Bail for accused seven to 12 remains in place. Subject to the same conditions previously imposed by the court. A 13th accused in the matter is a juristic entity.

“All accused are expected to appear before the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on 30 January 2026 for further investigation and continuation of proceedings,” Mjonondwane said.

The case has drawn national attention due to the gravity of the allegations. It links the disappearance of foreign nationals to SANDF members with the subsequent killing of a senior investigator tasked with uncovering the truth on the disappearance.

