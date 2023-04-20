Sixth suspect in Thabo Bester case remanded in custody

The case against G4S employee Buti Masukela has been postponed for his joint appearance with five other suspects accused of assisting Thabo Bester to escape from prison.

Bester, who was arrested in Tanzania over a week ago, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

Bester, his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a Mozambican national were nabbed while attempting to skip the border into Kenya.

The 51-year-old Masukela appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday. He will join Magumana and her father Zolile Sekeleni, former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara and former CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo when they appear in court again for a possible bail application.

However, the state has said that it will oppose Masukela’s bail application.

Masukela and his co-accused face charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

He was nabbed at the Mangaung Correctional Centre on Tuesday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“Your case is remanded until May 3 and 4 for your co-accused and for your possible bail application. You will remain in custody until then,” said magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi.

