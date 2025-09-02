Siya Mhlungu placed at centre of Russian job scam scandal

South African marketing boss Siyabonga “Siya” Mhlungu is facing a storm of backlash after his agency, SWAY Digital, was exposed as the machine behind a Russian work programme that is now branded a human trafficking scam.

The flashy entrepreneur coordinated the influencer campaign that lured South Africa’s most-followed stars, including Cyan Boujee, Seemah, and Zille, into promoting Alabuga Start, a Russian scheme promising jobs, housing, and career growth for young women.

But reports by the Associated Press and the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime blew the lid off the programme, alleging that recruits were forced into assembling military drones for Russia’s war in Ukraine under brutal conditions.

Mhlungu admits SWAY Digital worked on the deal through a mystery Dubai agency, paying influencers between R70 000 and R220 000 each.

The influencers were flown out on a three-day trip to Russia, filmed promotional TikTok videos, and sold the dream to their millions of followers back home.

Mhlungu asserted on MacG’s Podcast and Chill that he conducted “due diligence” by verifying programme certificates and consulting with “former participants”.

He also claimed the Russian government’s involvement made the programme appear credible.

But critics are not convinced. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela accused Mhlungu of hiding the identity of the Dubai agency and dodging accountability.

Influencers face criticism

Meanwhile, Mhlungu’s influencers are bearing the consequences.

TikTok banned Cyan Boujee and Seemah’s accounts after mass reports of human exploitation, while fans labelled them sellouts.

The stars scrambled to apologise. Cyan called it a learning curve, Seemah admitted she failed to research, and Zille pledged to donate her tainted pay cheque.

The government has also stepped in. Steve Letsike, the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, confirmed that the SA Police Service is investigating, while the spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Clayson Monyela, slammed the programme as akin to human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Sunday World reported last week that agencies confirmed they held a tense conference call with Alabuga representatives on Thursday. Another showdown was set for Saturday.

When Sunday World reached out to Nyiko Baloyi from Influencer Agency, he said: “I am not at liberty to talk right now about the matter, but I will run your concerns and questions to the relevant people.”

Also Read: TikTok bans influencers as Russia’s Alabuga START Programme exposed

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content