Sjava, Big Zulu to give back to their former school, community

Izinkabi Zezwe duo of Sjava and Big Zulu will plough back to their former school in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands next month. The school is set to receive a special treat from its own stars. The two grew up in the area and attended the same school, Mnyendane Primary School.

The two artists have dedicated their latest achievement by thanking the schools and communities that shaped them. The gesture follows the resounding success of their debut album Ukhamba late last year.

1, 300 pairs of shoes for the impoverished

The whole of February 7th will be specially dedicated to Mnyendane Primary School. This is where Sjava attended as Jabulani Hadebe, and Big Zulu as Siyabonga Nene.

In partnership with the Hollywood Bets Foundation, over 1, 300 pairs of shoes will be donated to the the impoverished pupils. Big Zulu confirmed the planned event but referred this publication to Erick Gymah of Warmer Music Records for details.

Lasting impact to local community

Gymah said: “This initiative aims to make a lasting impact and contribution to the lives of the local community. The community has played a pivotal role in nurturing them. With generous sponsorship from the Hollywood Bets Foundation, we are enthusiastic about the positive change this initiative could bring to the communities,” said Gymah.

It is under the Warmer Music Records label that the musicians’ debut album Ukhamba did well. It gained massive airplay and saw the two embark on a nationwide tour. They wowed audiences in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and even beyond these shores.

Album set charts ablaze, scooped award

One of the hit songs in the album, Mbayimbayi, scooped the Most Voted Song of The Year accolade at the South African Traditional Music Awards (Satma). These were recently held at the Durban Dome Church in Durban.

Besides music, the two have Inkabi Zezwe six-part documentary series. The series is about the making of Sjava and Big Zulu’s Ukhamba studio album.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content