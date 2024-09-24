Skilled individuals called to apply for key public works posts

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has taken action to stabilise the administration and governance of the department by advertising key vacancies in the department for permanent appointments.

Over the weekend, vacancies were advertised for a number of positions, including the head of infrastructure, supply management executive for the property management trading entity, chief director for human resource management, deputy director of facilities management, deputy director-general of the expanded public works programme, deputy director-general of policy research and regulation, and chief director for accounting and reporting.

“The filling of these key positions with permanent appointments is part of the actions we have been taking to bring stability and good governance to the department since my appointment more than two months ago.

“These positions play a critical role in the department’s functioning,” Macpherson said in a statement on Monday.

Turning SA into a construction site

He encouraged all South Africans, who have the necessary skills and expertise, to apply for the positions and “join us in the work we are doing to reform the department in order for us to build a better South Africa for all our people”.

“With the advertising of these positions, we are laying the foundation of a professional public service within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, which has a diversity of skills and expertise to move us forward,” said the Minister.

Individuals who meet the requisite requirements have until October 18 to apply.

“The advertising of these positions forms part of the greater work we are doing to build a strong Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to deliver our vision of turning South Africa into a construction site.

“By working together, we can ignite economic growth, create jobs, and build a more prosperous South Africa,” said Macpherson. – SAnews.gov.za