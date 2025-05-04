Slain man’s kin want case against Trompies artist reopened

The family of a man fatally shot by Trompies member and EFF member of parliament Eugene Mthethwa is demanding the case be reopened.

Mthethwa shot dead Thulani Stanley Kweyama outside Club 707 in Soweto in 1997.

Kweyama’s family wrote to the Orlando West police station commander on Friday to complain that the police had not kept them posted about developments in the case. As a result, 28 years later, they were still unable to find closure.

“We, the Kweyama family, herewith request full information about the case that was opened against the musician and the EFF parliamentarian Eugene Mthethwa after he fatally shot our beloved son Thulani Stanley Kweyama (misspelt in his ID as Kwayama) in Orlando West (Soweto) outside Club 707 (currently the Home Affairs Building) in 1997.

“Despite a case opened at the time, police have not kept us in the loop about what happened. Whether the case was sent to the NPA for decision, or whether the case went to court, and/or whether the suspect was ever convicted or acquitted for the murder of our beloved son, we have absolutely no clue whatsoever.

“As a family, we are unable to find closure and, therefore, plead to be provided with full information about what happened to the case,” the deceased’s uncle, Dumisane Kweyama, wrote.

The family said the letter was precipitated by the contradictory statements Mthethwa made recently.

“These contradicting statements, which are in the public domain … will be submitted to the new investigation team upon request. We believe that Mr Mthethwa has been let scot-free after committing such a brutal, violent crime and robbing our beloved son of his right to life and us of our right to have a son, a brother, and an uncle. Alternatively, we demand that the case be reopened and different detectives be assigned to the case,” reads the letter.

In his interview with Drum magazine recently, Mthethwa reportedly said that in 2002, while he was studying law, he killed Kweyama, without naming him, in self-defence at Club 707, popularly known as KwaPanyaza in Soweto.

“This person came there to watch us perform; he didn’t live far from my hood in Meadowlands. So, when I came out, he was trying to open my car using a screwdriver, and when I asked him what he was doing, he turned around. I thought he was going to notice me; he would apologise. Instead, he jumped on me with a screwdriver; he was drunk, so I pushed him away. Again, I thought he would recog­nise me, but he got up and scratched my car from top to bottom, so it was evident that he wanted to attack me; therefore, I pulled out my gun.”

He said Kweyama grabbed his gun, but he shot him once in the stomach. “I took him to the hospital, but they took a drunk guy who was bleeding to the theatre, and they got the blood for him hours later.

“The guy passed away; I went to his family to tell the family what happened, and the family attended my father’s church; his mother was an elder,” he reportedly said.

Attempts to solicit comment from the deceased’s uncle for clarity on Mthethwa’s recent statements drew a blank.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that they have received the letter and will respond in due course.

Mthethwa couldn’t be reached for comment at the time of going to print.

