Slain matriculant remembered by his school in Dimbaza

A memorial service for slain Kwalunga Mbatha, a grade 12 learner at Richard Varha Senior Secondary School in Dimbaza, Eastern Cape was held on Tuesday after he was gunned down at his home last week.

Eastern Cape education department MEC Fundile Gade visited both the school and the grieving family on Monday to offer emotional support.

Gade said Mbatha’s death is a true reflection of the society that people have created.

“This is not a Dimbaza issue, because we are becoming a crime-prone zone. Some deaths are not natural, and by the way they are not a part of God’s plans,” Gade said.

“Most of these deaths are a result of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

He further urged the school principal to keep a close eye on all the learners who were close to Mbatha.

“It is going to be difficult to the ones who were close to this boy, because when a person closer to you dies, you sometimes feel like you are the one who is dead.

“The only person who suffers the consequences of death is usually the one who is living, because you get emotionally, physically and morally dead.”

