Slain Soshanguve patrollers remembered at memorial service

Distraught relatives and the residents of the “Marry Me” informal settlement in Soshanguve gathered at the local sports field to honour the men who lost their lives protecting their neighbourhood.

On Wednesday afternoon, a memorial service was organised by the City of Tshwane and the Gauteng government.

Sombre occasion

It was screams, tears and sadness as families took to the podium, sharing the special moments they had with their loved ones.

Speaking to Sunday World, Thokozile Koko, who is an aunt to the late Mpho Koko, 19, said the family is struggling to process Mpho’s passing.

PICTURE: Mpho Koko

“What makes it more difficult for us is the fact that Mpho was not sick. He was killed trying to ensure that we live in a safe area. As young as he was, he dedicated his time to this. Because our safety mattered to him,” said Koko.

Problem of undocumented immigrant criminals

She further said the area has become unsafe as it is infested with undocumented immigrants. They get away with crime as they cannot be traced.

“They know they can do whatever and they will not be caught. We have heard that there were arrests that were made. But we still do not feel safe. And it’s because we know that this is something that is done by a group of people, not a few individuals,” she added.

Koko said they hope to see justice, action and less promises from government.

“Since this incident, we have been hearing promises from government officials. But promises are just that.”

Meanwhile, Meriam Shokoe, who is an aunt to Seliki Nkgoeng, 20, said Nkgoeng matriculated in 2024. He had a bright future ahead of him.

PICTURE: Seliki Nkgoeng

“Seliki is my sister’s child, we are broken, his mother cannot even talk,” she said sobbing.

Shokoe said the young men took over the policing forum because there is no police visibility in the area.

“The police you see today, are here because there are mayors, premiers and prominent people. But when we call them, they never come. The government promised to absorb them and pay them, that is why he joined the forum. He was passionate about this job, it is sad that he died this way,” she said.

A patroller who requested confidentiality out of concern for possible violence claimed he wasn’t on duty that evening.

Community still shaken

“We are all shaken now. The question is ‘are we willing to continue and die, leaving our families behind while criminals continue to live?” he asked.

He shared that most of the patrollers are young.

“Some parents will probably pull their children out of this, no one wants to bury their child. If the community does not feel safe, imagine the people who do not sleep, trying to stop the criminals.”

Gauteng police confirmed that the six people were killed at an the informal settlement over the weekend.

