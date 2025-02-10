Slain troops’ spirits must be collected from DRC – expert 

A leading cultural expert has warned that families of the 14 SANDF soldiers who were killed in combat in the DRC should expedite the process of repatriating their spirits from the war-torn country to avoid misfortune.

Mkhulu Nsingiza, a historian and student of Credo Mutwa Afrikan Philosophy, emphasised the urgency of following an African spiritual timeline.

“It is vital that the rituals be done to free the spirits of our departed soldiers,” he said.

Nsingiza explained that August 23 marks the closing of the African calendar year, a time when the universal womb births new souls and receives those who have passed.

“The rituals are important for the cleansing of the soul before it transitions. If such a ritual is not done, according to African belief, the soul will never find peace and will wander forever,” he told Sunday World.

However, Nsingiza reassured families that if they miss the August closing, the ritual can still be performed at a later time.

The family of rifleman Derrick Maluleke from Giyani, one of the 14 deceased soldiers, believes his spirit must be properly guided back to his ancestral home.

“In Tsonga culture, we have our ways of dealing with these spiritual rituals. To bury a black person, the family has to unite and see how the spirit is taken from where the tragedy happened and be taken to his house prior to the burial,” said Maluleke’s sister, Goodness Maluleke.

She expressed frustration over the lack of communication regarding the repatriation process, which has been marred by conflicting reports.

Family members of some of the soldiers were reluctant to speak, while some noted they were still deliberating on whether to undertake spiritual rituals, overwhelmed by the magnitude of their loss.

But Mpho Monyela, spokesperson for the family of corporal Matome Justice Malesa from Phalaborwa, said they had no intention of travelling to the DRC for spiritual repatriation rites. “Going there is out of the question. We won’t feel safe in that zone where our brother was brutally killed. All we need is for SANDF to repatriate the body so that we can start with funeral arrangements. We are in mourning, and the fetching of the spirit is not a priority.”

Among the fallen soldiers are staff sergeants William Eddie Cola, Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, and Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, as well as corporals Rinae Nemavhulani and lance bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo.

Also honoured were lance corporals Tseke Moffat Molapo and Metse Stansly Raswiswi, along with riflemen Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Derrick Maluleke, Tshidiso Andries Mabele, Calvin Louis Moagi, and Mokete Joseph Mobe. The youngest of the fallen was private Peter Jacobus Strydom.

Nsingiza’s sentiments were echoed by respected healer Professor Sylvester Hlati, who cautioned the government against neglecting the spiritual repatriation process.

“It is very important, from an African perspective, that when someone dies far from home – especially our soldiers who were slain on the battlefield – spirits are fetched,” said Hlati, president of the SADC Unified Ancestors Traditional Practices.

Hlati said spirits of the deceased had to be retrieved from the site of death to prevent them from becoming restless. “Failure to perform this sacred duty could lead to families dealing with umdliwa – a restless spirit –resulting in misfortune and spiritual disturbances.”

However, Hlati acknowledged that beliefs vary. “Some are Christian, some are Muslim but in African tradition and spirituality, it must be done. The families must be present to perform the ritual of collecting the spirit. They must inform the deceased: ‘We are here to take you home.’ Only a knowledgeable traditional practitioner can guide them on how to do this properly.”

Hlati cautioned that each spirit requires a unique approach.

“You cannot collect all the spirits at once or in the same way. Some spirits communicate their needs through the practitioner,” he said.

He painted a chilling picture of what could unfold if spirits are not properly repatriated.

“Family members may experience nightmares. The deceased may appear in dreams, either shouting in distress or remaining silent – ignoring their relatives as a sign of abandonment. A soldier who dies a violent death cannot be left in a foreign land without closure.”

