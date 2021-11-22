Slik Talk accepts Cassper Nyovest’s challenge

Johannesburg – South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has challenged YouTuber Slik Talk to a boxing match.

Cassper challenged Slik saying he would like to meet him in a boxing ring and will pay him R100 000 whether he wins or not.

“All he has to do is survive 3 rounds, 3 minutes with me,” Cassper tweeted.

Slik responded to the rapper’s challenge, saying he accepts the challenge and that he is forever ready, “I can box tomorrow, I can box in 5 minutes, I am ready”, the YouTuber said.

In response to the RSVP video, Cassper says he has gained some respect for the YouTuber for accepting the challenge.

“This should be fun,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Slik has received some flack for trolling DJ Uncle Waffles in a video on YouTube.

In a YouTube video, Slik said, “Although uncle Waffles is a pretty girl, this girl is the WORST, highest-paid DJ I’ve ever seen in my life”. He continued to compare Uncle Waffles to Young Stunna saying she “has the neve to get paid more than Young stunna”.

“She is just overrated in my opinion, she has no talent,” said Slik.

South Africans have come together to defend Uncle Waffles on Twitter, which included rapper Cassper Nyovest and Coconut Kelz.

Coconut Kelz said Slik is “a misogynistic loser” for hating on black women “because they wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire. Ewwww”.

She continued to call him out on body shaming Uncle Waffles and Kamo, she said “Yoh people hate it when especially black women attain success”.

She further tweeted that having a podcast does not grant one a permit to be, “A horrible shithead”.

She did not stop there, in response to a comment on her tweets Coconut Kelz further said, “South Africans looove seeing a man tear down beautiful and successful black people. Makes them feel better about their shitty existence somehow”.

I would love to see Slik Talk in person doe, preferably in the ring. Tell him I Got 100k for him Cash, win or lose. All he has to do is survive 3 rounds, 3 mins with me. He got balls to talk on camera let's see if he will man up and come get this money. Offer stands till Jan. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 21, 2021

This is gonna be fun!!! I won't lie, I grew a lil respect for him for taking up the challenge. Now the tricky part is. How do I communicate with him ? E mail ? Phone ? Whats his official Twitter handle as least… Let's go buddy!!! Enjoy the clout!!! Soon you'll pay for it. https://t.co/FUU32G0VGU — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 21, 2021

Slik talk accepted Casper nyovest boxing match😂🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/i6h7DkVaiy — khethie Michael💀 (@Khethan14676278) November 21, 2021

Slik Talk finishing off Uncle Waffles: 😭 – What happens when the Andiwele song falls off? 😲 – This girl is the WORST, highest paid DJ I've ever seen in my life 😭 – She is a pretty girl with zero talent – not as pretty as she was when she was 19 😭 Celesta Ntuli | Vusi Nova pic.twitter.com/xkwyG1iaRV — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) November 18, 2021

What a misogynistic loser. This screams Eminem Stan at the end when he’s mad Em didn’t write back. Piers Morgan misogynoir-due-to-mediocrity-and-rejection energy. The type who hates black women because they wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire. Ewwww. https://t.co/72DYT2HE3k — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) November 21, 2021

He’s clearly a hater but then he is body shaming two women much smaller than him, saying a 21 year old looked better at 19?? Creepy as fuck. Yoh people hate it when especially black women attain success. Like damn y’all can’t even hide it. And Kamo is sensational pls. — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) November 21, 2021

Guys just because you have a podcast, doesn’t mean you have to be a horrible shithead screaming into camera. Loud and wrong. And then they collect a group of fellow haters who enjoy seeing someone put black women down. Yoh how do I block a face because 😷 — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) November 21, 2021

Of course he has an audience. South Africans looove seeing a man tear down beautiful and successful black people. Makes them feel better about their shitty existence somehow — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) November 21, 2021

Uncle waffles didn't mean for her video to even trend, she was doing what she loved & she did it with such passion that we all fell in love with her. Week in, week out yall talking shit about the poor girl. Next week yall tweeting depression is real. Let her have a her moment!!! https://t.co/wknyl1jpGJ — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 21, 2021

Watch Slik Talk’s video where he speaks about Uncle Waffles below:

