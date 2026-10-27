Sneaker shop owner fined R100 000 over R7m worth of fake goods

A Gqeberha businessman has been fined R100 000 after being caught with suspected counterfeit branded merchandise worth an estimated R7-million at his sneaker shop in Gelvandale.

Nathaniel Petersen, 40, paid the admission-of-guilt fine on October 23 following a Hawks investigation into the alleged sale of fake Adidas and Nike sneakers and Lacoste T-shirts at his business, Sneaker Freakz.

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The seizure represents a major haul in the Eastern Cape’s crackdown on counterfeit goods, with investigators swooping on the shop after test purchases allegedly exposed the sale of merchandise suspected of being fake.

The operation, conducted by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigators in Gqeberha, culminated in the confiscation of stock valued at approximately R7-million.

The case has again drawn attention to the illegal trade in counterfeit branded merchandise, which can undermine legitimate businesses and expose unsuspecting consumers to products falsely marketed under established brands.

Test buys exposed suspected fakes

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the investigation began after brand holders conducted test purchases at Sneaker Freakz, situated at the corner of Bell Road and Beetlestone Road, on the premises of a BP service station in Gelvandale.

According to Mhlakuvana, the first test purchase took place on June 8 this year, when suspected counterfeit Adidas sneakers were acquired from the business.

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A second purchase followed on August 6, involving suspected counterfeit Nike sneakers and Lacoste T-shirts.

The purchases prompted further investigative steps before a criminal case was opened, setting the stage for the Hawks to move in on the premises.

“The investigation centred on the sale of counterfeit branded merchandise at Sneaker Freakz,” Mhlakuvana said.

The use of test purchases allowed investigators to gather evidence about the merchandise allegedly being sold before securing the necessary authorisation to search the business.

Hawks seize R7m in stock

Armed with a duly authorised search warrant, the Hawks team descended on the identified premises on September 16.

The operation began at approximately 9.55am and continued until 12.55pm, during which investigators seized a substantial quantity of suspected counterfeit branded merchandise.

The confiscated stock was estimated to be worth approximately R7-million, according to the Hawks.

The value of the seizure places the case among the significant counterfeit-goods operations reported by the authorities in the province, highlighting the scale of the suspected illicit trade uncovered at the premises.

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Mhlakuvana said the investigation had progressed through the criminal justice system, culminating in Petersen paying the R100 000 admission-of-guilt fine on October 23.

“The Hawks secured a search warrant duly authorised. On 16 September 2026, between approximately 09:55am and 12:55pm, the investigative team executed the warrant at the identified premises,” he said.

“During the operation, a substantial quantity of suspected counterfeit branded merchandise was seized, with the estimated value of the confiscated stock placed at approximately R7 million.”

Authorities vow to crack down

The Hawks said the operation formed part of ongoing efforts to combat serious commercial crime and the unlawful trade in counterfeit branded merchandise.

Counterfeit products can damage the reputations of legitimate brands, divert business from authorised retailers and leave consumers paying for goods that are not genuine.

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The authorities’ investigation into Sneaker Freakz followed a process that began with test purchases, escalated to a criminal case and culminated in the execution of a search warrant and the seizure of the merchandise.

The Hawks have reiterated their commitment to intensifying efforts against commercial crime and the sale of counterfeit branded goods in the Eastern Cape.