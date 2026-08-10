Snow closes three Eastern Cape mountain passes

Heavy snowfall has forced the closure of three major mountain passes in the Eastern Cape, while authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have also moved to restrict access to snow-affected roads as emergency teams respond to stranded motorists.

On Monday, the Eastern Cape Department of Transport announced that it had closed three mountain passes in the northern parts of the province following heavy snowfall, warning motorists to avoid the affected routes until further notice.

This after Weather SA warned that a powerful cold front and developing cut-off low-pressure system would hit the country for the long weekend and early this week, bringing bitterly cold temperatures, heavy rain, damaging winds, and disruptive snowfall.

The closures affect Barkly Pass on the R58 between Elliot (Khowa) and Barkly East, Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani and James Calata (Jamestown), and Boesmanshoek Pass between Sterkstroom and Molteno.

Motorists urged to exercise extreme caution

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid the affected roads.

According to Binqose, several vehicles were stranded, with emergency personnel on the ground assisting and rescuing affected motorists.

“Avoid these routes until further notice. Do not attempt to drive through closed passes or snow-covered roads. If already travelling in affected areas, seek a safe location and follow instructions from emergency and traffic officials. Keep warm and avoid unnecessary exposure while awaiting assistance. Do not overtake or make sudden braking or steering movements on icy or slippery roads.”

The department said it would continue monitoring the conditions and issue further updates as the situation changes.

Disruption to electricity supply

The severe weather has also disrupted electricity supplies in parts of the Eastern Cape, with Eskom reporting interruptions particularly in the Joe Gqabi and Alfred Nzo districts. Eskom urged affected communities to remain patient as its technicians face difficulties accessing some areas and carrying out repairs safely because of the hazardous conditions. The power utility warned residents to exercise extreme caution as snowfall, very cold temperatures and strong winds continue to affect parts of the province.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said snowfall had been reported in several parts of the province, including Kokstad, Underberg, Matatiele and Clifton around Nottingham Road.

Snowfall response plan

A truck was reported stuck on the R617, prompting the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) to implement a snowfall response plan.

Duma commended the RTI for its swift response, including the closure of the R617 towards Kokstad and other affected road networks to prevent motorists from becoming trapped.

He also warned against so-called snowfall chasers, saying people should not travel into affected areas simply to experience or photograph the snow.

Authorities in both provinces are urging motorists to prioritise safety, avoid closed or dangerous routes and comply with instructions from traffic and emergency personnel as winter weather conditions continue to affect road networks.

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