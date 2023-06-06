Soccer star Lorch found guilty of assaulting girlfriend

Orlando Pirates footsie Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for strangling and hitting his girlfriend three years ago.

The midfielder appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday and will be back for sentencing on July 23.

The case was opened by his then girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, in September 2020.

He was arrested the following day and released on bail of R2000.

Mathithibala said that she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend.

“Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys. On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her whilst pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement.

State prosecutor Michele Hart argued that the medical evidence corroborated with the evidence of the complainant.

“The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses,” the NPA added.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.