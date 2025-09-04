Social Development Department warns suspended Lumka Oliphant over her remarks

The Department of Social Development has cautioned its suspended chief director of communication, Lumka Oliphant, from making “disparaging” remarks about the department and its minister, Sisi Tolashe.

In a media statement released on Thursday, the department said Oliphant has made “false” and “misleading” media interviews regarding the reasons for her precautionary suspension, which came into effect on Monday.

“The Department of Social Development would like to set the record straight on the precautionary suspension of Chief Director: Communication, Ms Lumka Oliphant. Contrary to false and misleading media interviews that Ms Oliphant has unashamedly embarked on a sympathy-seeking crusade to conveniently distract public attention from the real reasons for her precautionary suspension with immediate effect from Monday, 1 September, pending proper investigation.

Serious allegations against her

“The truth of the matter is that Ms Oliphant was placed on precautionary suspension for serious allegations of mismanagement against her during her 12-month long tenure as the Acting Deputy Director-General: Corporate Support Services for the 2024/2025 financial year,” said the department.

“This follows the report of the Auditor General of South Africa, which revealed some serious irregularities relating to the mismanagement of funds within the Integrated Justice System (IJS) programme and National Integrated Social Protection Information System (NISPIS) for the period linked to Ms Oliphant’s acting. Given the serious nature of these allegations, Ms Oliphant was duly placed on precautionary suspension, pending an investigation.

“The Accounting Officer of the Department is on record saying that the precautionary suspension of Ms Oliphant does not in any way constitute a judgment of guilt or innocence. Rather, it will allow an investigation into these serious allegations to be carried out without prejudicing the process or any of the current employees, given Ms Oliphant’s seniority in the department,” said the department.

Investigating panel

Accordingly, the department said the Director-General of the department is in the process of finalising the appointment of an investigating panel to speedily investigate and finalise this matter without any delays.

“Regrettably, Ms Oliphant, who remains an employee of the Department and who like any other employee in the public service is bound by the Public Service Code of Conduct and other relevant prescripts, chose to play the role of chief propagandist by peddling wild and unfounded allegations for her precautionary suspension.

“In her expletive-laden social media ranting spree devoid of any truth, Ms Oliphant devoted her energy to demean and cast aspersions on the person and integrity of Minister Tolashe. Truth be told, Ms Oliphant was placed on precautionary suspension for serious allegations of mismanagement of taxpayers’ money amounting to millions of rands,” said the department.

Wild, false allegations

“Her placement on precautionary suspension has nothing to do with her wild and false allegations, claiming that she was “suspended because she is suspected of leaking the Sunday Times’s leading story”, which overlook important explanatory notes that were provided to the journalist before the publication.

“For instance, the reporter overlooks explanatory notes that were provided for transfer costs associated with Deputy Director-General for Welfare Services, Ms Siza Magangoe. In response to this question, the original copy of which was shared with the reporter before publication, the department clearly stated that the transfer-related costs of the entire delegation, was erroneously put under Ms Magangoe’s budget without breaking it into individual costs for each member of the delegation,” added the department.

“In a desperate attempt to paint the delegation’s participation as a waste of taxpayers’ money, the reporter claims without any shred of evidence, that ‘the South African delegates failed to attend many of the summit’s sessions,” despite being provided with a copy of the programme that clearly outlines Minister Tolashe’s role and that of other political principals.

No further comment on matter

“As a caring employer, we take this opportunity to advise Ms Oliphant to refrain from continuing to make disparaging statements about the Department or the Minister, but to rather focus on serious allegations of mismanagement levelled against her that led to her precautionary suspension in the first place. The Director-General assures the public that he is mindful of the fact that by law, Ms Oliphant is entitled to a speedy and effective finalisation of the investigation and confident the investigating panel, once appointed, will complete its work within 60 days,” said the department.

“In light of the impending investigation and out of respect for the integrity and legitimacy of the ongoing processes, as well as to give the investigating panel the necessary space and time to do its work, members of the media are advised that the Department of Social Development does not intend to give a running commentary on this matter.”

The department said it has appointed Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane as the Acting Chief Director for Communication.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content