Sodi buys R75m mansion back from AFU, puts it up for sale

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi has bought his multimillion-rand Morningside mansion cash from the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

AFU, a division of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), took possession of Sodi’s mansion and his assets in 2020 due to accusations of fraud.

These included 29 cars, 27 properties, 19 active accounts, and household goods owned by both Sodi and his business, Blackhead Consulting.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga told Sunday World that the mansion is no longer under the unit’s preservation as Sodi has bought it back.

Whooping R75m sale

The extravagant house made headlines in February after it emerged that it was put up for sale at a whopping R75-million on property selling sites.

At the time, it was not clear how it was put up for sale by private property sellers, as it was believed to have been frozen by the unit and kept in the care of a curator until Sodi’s corruption case at the Bloemfontein High Court was wound up.

Mhaga said: “Sodi is selling the house. Sodi paid cash to the equivalent of the price of the house, and after, the house was released from the restraint order.”

It is not clear when the businessman concluded the sale of the house and how much he paid for the property, which is based in the upmarket Sandton suburb.

However, the NPA stated that the money he paid is in the accounts of the curator.

“The funds are safely kept by the curator until the finalisation of the criminal case,” Mhaga added.

Mansion listed in February

Property seller Lynn Petzer of Lynn Estates listed the property in February.

This came a week before some of Sodi’s other properties were sold at an auction, including his vehicles, houses, and company.

In the advertisement that was posted on property selling site Propert24, the home is said to boast five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

It is also said to be 4 000m2 and is described as the epitome of luxury in the heart of Sandton.

World-class finishes

The advertisement described the mansion as “contemporary elegance embraced by generous space and natural light illuminates what seems to be the quintessential in aspirational living with world-class finishes”.

It also has a grand double-volume entrance hall with a feature wall, glass door, and contemporary floating staircase; an entertainer lounge with a bar and marble fireplace; a 20-seater fire pit; an outdoor cinema; a built-in bar with a cigar lounge; a gym; and ample secure parking for 20 cars.

In the past years, the mansion has been home to the businessman, where he hosted parties.

Various celebrities and influencers have photographed themselves inside and outside of the mansion and shared snaps on social media.

He also hosted his 50th birthday at the same house in September 2023.

This week, it emerged that the property has been removed from Property24.

Controversial multimillion rand tenders

After a call was made to the agent, it appeared that the house had been removed from public platforms, but it is still up for sale.

An agent from Lynn Estates said: “The property is still available. One of our agents can give you a call in the morning to arrange for a viewing.”

Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting, is at the centre of controversial tenders, including the R255-million asbestos contract in the Free State and the R295-million contract for the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works.

The Rooiwal wastewater treatment contract is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit, and Sodi, former ANC secretary-General Ace Magashule, and 17 other people are expected to appear at the high court in Bloemfontein for the start of trial on April 15 for charges of money-laundering and corruption relating to a botched asbestos tender.

