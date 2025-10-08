Solly Msimanga slams Panyaza Lesufi, ANC for organising Tembisa Hospital Prayer Day

DA Gauteng leader and member of the provincial legislature Solly Msimanga has “condemned” Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and the ANC for allegedly organising a “Prayer Day for Tembisa Hospital”.

In a media statement released on Wednesday, Msimanga said the hosting of a prayer service for Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital is “disgusting”.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemns Panyaza Lesufi and his ANC allies for exploiting the Tembisa Hospital SIU report for cheap political gain. The report reveals that around R2-billion was stolen, turning patients into victims and tragically contributing to the death of Babita Deokoran.”

Stooping too low

“The Gauteng government’s tone-deaf response to this, was to host a prayer service in Tembisa, under the banner of a ‘Prayer Day for Tembisa Hospital’. The immediate moral question is this: how can you pray — or even pretend to pray — for a hospital that your own cadres helped plunder, pillage, and where whistle-blowers were targeted and killed,” said Msimanga.

“Stooping to this level is a new low – even for the ANC. This is not only an affront to every single patient turned victim at the hands of their greed. But it makes a mockery of the central tenets of religion. Simply put, the thought of it is disgusting.”

“Once this ‘Prayer Day’ became public knowledge, it elicited a strong and entirely justified negative response as people have long seen through the ANC. The same way they saw through this desperately vapid political stunt. Shockingly, now that they’ve ‘postponed’ their Prayer Day, the existence of the event is being spun as fake news. Another lie while residents suffer,” said Msimanga.

“Tembisa Hospital, Tembisa’s residents, and the victims of this R2-billion graft do not need the very same criminals responsible for their suffering to pretend to pray for them. They need action, and they need the truth. The only way to determine who truly belongs behind bars is through a full investigation. And thorough lifestyle audits of all implicated individuals — regardless of whether they still hold office.”

Lifestyle audits

“That should not be difficult. Lesufi has admitted that lifestyle audits were conducted on the Head of the Gauteng Department of Health. Now, he must make them public. We commend those who, alongside the DA, saw this for the farce that it was,” said Msimanga.

Last week, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) released its interim report showing the misappropriation of over R2-billion intended for healthcare services at Tembisa Hospital.

The report on the SIU’s investigation into allegations of maladministration at Tembisa Hospital revealed at least three coordinated syndicates. These involve officials and service providers who were responsible for the looting of over R2-billion at Tembisa Hospital.

The findings show that at least 15 current and former officials were involved in activities ranging from corruption, money laundering, and collusion, to bid rigging with improperly appointed service providers.

Culprit numbers expected to rise

According to the SIU, the number of identified officials is expected to rise as the investigation continues.

The SIU’s investigations follow the red flags raised by slain Gauteng Health Department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran. She flagged the R850-million corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

SIU head Adv Andy Mothibi said among the three coordinated syndicates responsible for the R2-billion looting is the Maumela Syndicate. The syndicate is linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

His network handled contracts worth more than R816-million through 41 linked suppliers.

Links to Vusi Matlala

“The SIU has traced about 41 suppliers or service providers linked to this Maumela syndicate. Three companies linked to Vusimuzi Matlala were awarded contracts worth R13.5-million in this syndicate.

“This Vusimuzi Matlala would have come in as part of the syndicate that, according to our evidence, is led by Maumela,” said Mothibi.

Mothibi said the Mazibuko Syndicate, linked to Rudolph Mazibuko, is also part of the tender corruption at Tembisa Hospital. He said the SIU reviewed 651 bundles valued at R283-million, with 392 completed analyses revealing assets worth R42-million. These include multiple properties in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Another syndicate is referred to as Syndicate X until the matter reaches the courts. It is tied to contracts worth nearly R600-million and assets worth over R150-million.

