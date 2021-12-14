Somizi celebrates being fully booked for the year

Johannesburg- 2021 has been quite a difficult year in celebville and Somizi Mhlongo is one of the people who had it rough.

From being accused of being an abusive partner by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, to losing his job as a judge on Idols SA, being fully booked means so much more to him.

After the abuse allegations, things took a rough turn for the dance choreographer but he kept on trying.

Recently, he was on a tour in the US.

Mhlongo took to his Instagram to announce the good news.

He recently hosted his first horse racing event at the Mall of Africa.

“Not taking any more bookings… God, u remain, God, thank uThokozani bogogo namakhehla. Thank u to all for the love 2021 was supposed to kill some of us but coz we serve a God that doesn’t eat atchaar still we rise…..and we never walk alone…Looking forward to 2022 and beyond with its own challenges and triumphs…..For as long sisaphefumula…..we keep pushing and staying in our own lanes running our own race at our own pace…,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author