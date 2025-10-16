The sheriff is pursuing media personality Somizi Mhlongo and his associates’ company, Search Light (Pty) Ltd, after it failed to pay employees their salaries.

According to Hotellica union representative Thabiso Putswe, the sheriff has visited Search Light’s former offices in Sandton three times but found the premises empty.

“They used to operate from Sandton, but it looks like they’ve moved out. The sheriff went there three times and found no one. We later received information that they now work from home,” said Putswe.

Assets removed, offices vacant

“We are now exploring other avenues to seize their assets as per the enforcement order. And we know they may still have an office at the Carlton Centre. And we believe there could be attachable assets there.”

A return from the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, seen by Sunday World, confirmed that the enforcement order could not be executed because “the respondent has no movable goods at the given address,” as informed by the receptionist.

The document shows that the sheriff visited the premises on September 22, 23, and 29. On the first visit, staff confirmed they were working remotely. On the second, the office doors were locked. And by the third, a sign indicated the office had been vacated.