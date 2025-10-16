The sheriff is pursuing media personality Somizi Mhlongo and his associates’ company, Search Light (Pty) Ltd, after it failed to pay employees their salaries.
According to Hotellica union representative Thabiso Putswe, the sheriff has visited Search Light’s former offices in Sandton three times but found the premises empty.
“They used to operate from Sandton, but it looks like they’ve moved out. The sheriff went there three times and found no one. We later received information that they now work from home,” said Putswe.
Assets removed, offices vacant
“We are now exploring other avenues to seize their assets as per the enforcement order. And we know they may still have an office at the Carlton Centre. And we believe there could be attachable assets there.”
A return from the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, seen by Sunday World, confirmed that the enforcement order could not be executed because “the respondent has no movable goods at the given address,” as informed by the receptionist.
The document shows that the sheriff visited the premises on September 22, 23, and 29. On the first visit, staff confirmed they were working remotely. On the second, the office doors were locked. And by the third, a sign indicated the office had been vacated.
Unfairly dismissed workers
On July 4, Sunday World reported that Somizi and his partners unfairly dismissed several employees. They allegedly failed to follow due processes.
At the time, one of the affected employees told Sunday World: “We were unfairly dismissed in April this year without any warning or hearing. We took the matter to the CCMA, which ruled in our favour for April, May, and June salaries.”
Despite the CCMA ruling, Somizi and his associates failed to pay the outstanding wages. This prompted the workers to obtain an enforcement order.
The order authorises the sheriff to attach and sell the company’s movable assets by public auction to recover R165,402.62, plus interest.
Somizi mum on saga
A document seen by Sunday World lists Somizi and Lindo Maleho as directors of Search Light (Pty) Ltd. A cleaning services company that supplied staff to Transnet at the Carlton Centre.
In July, several attempts were made to get a comment from Somizi and his partners. But they failed to respond. Instead, Somizi took to Instagram and wrote: “I just found out I own a company I never had. Mzansi for sho.”
He was again given an opportunity to respond for this story. But at the time of publishing, he had not replied.