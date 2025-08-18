Son of Midrand cop who ‘murdered’ wife not eating well since father’s arrest

The son of a Midrand Police Station officer accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife and her Catholic priest has been struggling to eat and has had no appetite for food since his father’s arrest.

This information was revealed on Monday at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court during the bail application of Midrand police station-based Detective Sergeant Mokgesseng Jeffrey Moleko (47).

The court heard the information from statutory social worker Thabang Masetoadi, who was tasked by the court to assess the living conditions, welfare and care, among others, of the two children that Moleko has with his slain, estranged wife, Phumla Dladla (45).

Masetoadi presented his social worker report in court on Monday.

Moleko is facing two counts of murder and one count of unlicensed possession of ammunition in connection with the murders of his estranged wife, Dladla, and her Catholic priest father, Paul Tatu.

State-issued firearm

Moleko is alleged to have shot and killed Dladla and Tatu with his state-issued firearm on April 27, 2024, in Noordwyk, Midrand.

Dladla was killed at her home at the Sagewood Manor complex in Noordwyk, while Tatu was shot near the Samrand offramp on the N1 highway.

Moleko was arrested on Friday, July 18.

The state prosecutor in the case is Yusuf Baba, and the presiding officer is Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe. Moleko is represented by Adv Deon Pool.

During court proceedings on Monday, Masetoadi said Moleko and Dladla have two children together, a boy (15) and a girl (12).

Sunday World cannot identify the names of the children because they are minors and must protect them from victimisation.

Masetoadi said the boy is in grade 9 and the girl is in grade 6.

He said both children are currently living with Moleko’s girlfriend, their stepbrother, and their paternal aunt in Noordwyk.

No appetite for food

Masetoadi said during his interaction with the children, the girl reported that her brother has not been eating properly and has had no appetite for food since Moleko’s arrest.

He said the boy’s sister said he has become “socially withdrawn” since Moleko’s arrest.

Masetoadi said both children are coping with their current living arrangements in Noordwyk.

He said both children are performing well academically at the schools they attend in Noordwyk.

He recommended that the Department of Social Development provide regular counselling for the children due to the trauma they suffered after losing their mother and father to death and incarceration, respectively.

Following the conclusion of Masetoadi’s testimony, Mkhasibe postponed the matter to Thursday for continuation of Masetoadi’s testimony and for closing arguments by the state and defence.

Moleko’s bail application affidavit was read in court on July 25 when he started applying for bail. The state is opposing his bail.

Moleko remains in police custody.

Application for bail

Meanwhile, Moleko’s colleague at the Midrand police station, Diana Mashabela (44), appeared separately at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for her bail application.

Mashabela was arrested on August 11. Investigating officer Lt-Col Andile Makhaya believes Mashabela assisted Moleko to murder Tatu.

She is charged with one count of murder (accessory after the fact) in relation to Tatu’s murder.

Mashabela was granted R5 000 bail after an agreement between the state and the defence. The state did not oppose her bail application.

The court gave Mashabela strict bail conditions, ordering her not to communicate with state witnesses directly or indirectly. She was ordered not to leave Gauteng without the permission of the investigating officer.

Mashabela was ordered to report to Midrand police station everyday from Monday to Friday between 6am and 6pm. Her matter was postponed to September 4.

Murder weapon

Makhaya said the four cartridges that were found at the crime scene of Dladla’s murder were tested against cartridges from Moleko’s state-issued firearm, and the results came back positive.

He said this was a confirmation that Moleko’s state-issued firearm is the murder weapon that killed Dladla.

Makhaya previously revealed that Moleko and Dladla lived together at their home at the Sagewood Manor complex in Noordwyk from 2010 until Moleko moved out in October 2019.

Makhaya said the families of Moleko and Dladla engaged in lobolo negotiations between 2010 and 2012, but Moleko and Dladla never had a wedding, and marriage never materialised.

During the start of his bail application in July, Moleko, through his lawyer Pool, said he takes daily medication for blood pressure and depression, which are chronic. Moleko said he can afford R5 000 bail.

