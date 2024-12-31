Song of the Year competition: Who will wear the crown?

At midnight, all eyes will be on UKhozi FM and Umhlobo Wenene FM as they get ready to reveal the Song of the Year competition winner.

With song nominees vying for the final votes, the pressure was already on by Tuesday noon.

UKhozi FM reports that Mthandeni “SK” Manqele’s song Gucci is currently at number one, while Malibongewe “Mjolisi” Gwala’s tune My Dululu is following at number two.

Gwala pleaded with his followers on social media to vote for his song. He wrote: “One last kick of a dying horse, please NGOMA G to 35615.”

Fans show support

Some of his fans reacted to his plea, with Thulisile MaGcwensa writing: “I wish you all the best, my brother; we did our best; God will do the rest.”

Yamkela Lethukuthula responded: “My homie, don’t worry because we are voting for you. Regardless of the outcome of this battle, you have left a lasting impression, and we hold you in high regard.

At the time of writing, Khuzani Mpungose’s song Imbongolo was at number one on Umhlobo Wenene, followed by Linda Mtangayi’s song Kuvele Kukhanye at number two.

Mtangayi urged her followers to vote in large numbers as well. She wrote on social media on Tuesday afternoon: “Let us push harder and vote for the last time.”

Mpungose also urged his supporters to continue casting their votes until the final moments. “Please vote in numbers for me,” he told his followers on social media.

Top 10 songs on UKhozi FM:

Skuta Baba – Woodblock DJs,

Thokoza – Thokozani Langa,

Gucci – Mthandeni SK featuring Mawhoo,

UNobuhle – Allen featuring Master KG, Big Zulu and Charllote lyf,

Uyavela – Malungelo featuring Rethabile Khumalo, Nokwazi & DJ Ale

Uthunyelwe Abadala – Malini

My Dululu – Mjolisi featuring Mnqobi Yazo

Sdakiwe Sbali – Black Major

Liphakanyisiwe – Andile KaMajola

Sabela – Zinhle Kwaaiman featuring Mpumi & Torque MusiQ

Top 10 songs on Umhlobo Wenene:

Abantu Bam – Mr Vee Sholo

Bayeza – DJ Stax featuring Thabie Ngethe

Endaweni – Celeb Ozz featuring Mr Vee & Zee Mbembe

Gucci – Mthandeni SK featuring Mawhoo,

Imbongolo – Khuzani featuring Sphesihle

Kuvele Kukhanye – Lindo Mtangayi

Ukuphumla – King Jade & Baby Joe featuring DJ Rego

Amalanga Awafani – Mas MusiQ

Amahloni – Liema featuring Nhlanhla Dube

Amayeyeye – Tenza

