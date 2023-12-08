Sonke’s employee suspended over sexual misconduct allegations

Sonke Gender Justice has suspended one of the organisation’s employees due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The non-profit organisation – which strives for equitable and healthy relationships between men, women and young people – announced the suspension in a statement on Thursday, saying it has initiated an internal investigation.

Bafana Khumalo, Sonke’s co-executive director, said a staff member is alleged to have committed the sexual offence against a young woman in the Western Cape.

Act violates policy

“Sonke Gender Justice views this matter in a serious light and has suspended the staff member with immediate effect while it investigates,” said Khumalo.

“[The organisation] will ensure that the individual is held accountable for the crime.”

Khumalo added that acts of this nature are in violation of Sonke’s policies.

“The act undermines our commitment to end the scourge of violence against women. We trust that the criminal justice system will deal with this matter and ensure that justice is done.

“As an organisation, we will also reach out and offer the necessary support to the victim and her family.”

The alleged crime took place as the country is observing the 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children.

The campaign is held annually from November 25 to December 10.

Men’s conference

During the third African Union Men’s Conference held in Pretoria last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country needs to realise a society that is free of gender-based violence without critically interrogating the assumptions around patriarchy, male chauvinism and sexism.

“We seek a world in which every African man, woman and child can live in true freedom and equality with their rights respected, upheld and advanced,” Ramaphosa said.

“This conference is about promoting positive masculinity, challenging traditional stereotypes with being a man and involves redefining the norms and expectations placed on men. It is men who have the power to bring about the change we so sorely need.”

