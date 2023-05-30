Source of cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal remains unknown

Over 20 people have died from the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal and 114 cases have been reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. This is according to City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink, who was briefing the media on Tuesday on measures taken by the metro to find the traces of the disease.

Brink said the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal remains unknown, noting that 157 water samples have been taken from various sources including schools, streams, funeral parlours and people.

The source of 45 of the samples came back negative.

The city has since deployed 88 water tankers with permits to operate in the area.

“Any reports of illegally operating water tankers would be dealt with. The authorised water tankers are only permitted to source water from four designated fire hydrants and no other unauthorised source,” said Brink.

The water from these hydrants has been tested for cholera.

“The water we provide through tankers is free, the City of Tshwane and contractors are not allowed to charge for water,” said Brink, noting that the city spends more than R300-million on water tankers annually.

“There should be no selling of water without a permit. We do not have evidence of tankers being abused.”