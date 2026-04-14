Germany has agreed to give South Africa a new €200-million (R3.8-billion) concessional climate loan, and the two countries will deepen cooperation in other areas like critical minerals, South Africa’s foreign minister said on Monday.
The loan will support investment in South Africa’s power grid and renewable energy capacity, Minister Ronald Lamola said after talks with German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Berlin.
He said that Germany and the European Union had also extended funding for green hydrogen and battery value chain cooperation by more than €270-million.
Despite South Africa’s strained relationship with the US during President Donald Trump’s second term in office, Lamola thanked Wadephul for German support.
Trump excludes SA from G20 meetings
Trump has excluded South Africa from meetings of the Group of 20 (G20) nations this year and criticised its foreign policy and domestic race laws.
He boycotted a G20 summit in Johannesburg in November 2025.
Lamola said: “We feel we are part of it [the G20] because of the support that we have received from Germany and from other G20 members.”
Data refute claims of genocide
- Germany will provide South Africa with a €200-million concessional climate loan to support investments in the power grid and renewable energy.
- The EU and Germany are also increasing funding by over €270 million for green hydrogen and battery value chain projects in South Africa.
- Despite strained relations with the US during Trump's presidency, South Africa expressed gratitude for German support amid diplomatic tensions.
- Trump excluded South Africa from the G20 meetings and accused the country of persecuting its white minority, claims widely discredited by evidence.
- Data shows South Africa’s high murder rate affects mostly black citizens; farm murders do not constitute a genocide against white farmers as alleged by fringe groups.
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Lamola said: "We feel we are part of it [the G20] because of the support that we have received from