South Africa condemns attack on its Syrian embassy building

South Africa has condemned Monday’s attack at its consular section building of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Syrian Arab Republic.

“The South African government views any attack on a diplomatic or consular establishment as a flagrant violation of international law that offers protection to diplomatic as well as consular representatives in a host state,” International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said on Wednesday.

Basic principle of International Law

Monyela said the principle of protection of diplomatic and consular premises and staff constitutes a basic principle of International Law. This is required for the orderly conduct of relations between states, he added.

“An attack of this nature, therefore, should be a matter of concern for the whole international community. Further, the attack was a violation of Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, which must be respected and upheld.”

The South African government conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims. Also to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the attack. According to reports, 13 people were killed in the attack.

Call for action on those responsible

South Africa has called on the UN, including the UN Security Council, to hold to account those who are responsible. This under the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter. Also as the 1961 Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Convention on Consular Relations. In addition, the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Internationally Protected Persons of 1973.

The country has also urged all parties to exercise restraint and not to exacerbate regional tensions.

According to media reports, suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s embassy in Syria on Monday. This in a strike that Iran said killed seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders. Reports also say that Israel has not declared responsibility for the attack which killed seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Embassy was not a target

But a senior Israeli government official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said those hit had “been behind many attacks on Israeli and American assets and had plans for additional attacks”.

The embassy “was not a target”, the official said.

The strike hit a consular building in the embassy compound in the Mezzeh district of Damascus. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that seven Iranian military advisers died in the strike. These include Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of its Quds Force.

