SA enters Quantum era with launch of cutting-edge research centre at UKZN

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, is set to launch the Centre for Quantum Computing and Technology (CQCtec).

The launch will take place at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Friday, November 28.

Jointly funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and UKZN, the newly established centre marks a significant leap in South Africa’s ambitions to build a competitive presence in quantum science and emerging technologies.

Formally established in June 2025, CQCtec will serve as a multidisciplinary research and innovation hub. It will advance the nation’s capabilities in quantum computing, communication, and sensing.

The centre will also focus on developing a pipeline of skilled quantum scientists and engineers. And this will ensure that South Africa is positioned to participate meaningfully in the global quantum economy.

Major milestone for SA

“The establishment of this centre marks a major milestone in South Africa’s participation in the global quantum revolution. Through strategic investment in research and human capital, we are laying the foundation for a knowledge-based economy. One that will drive future industries,” said Dr Gina ahead of the launch.

CQCtec is one of several nodes under the South African Quantum Technologies Initiative (SAQuTI). It is the country’s first coordinated national strategy for quantum research and innovation, launched in 2021. Together, these nodes form a growing national network advancing next-generation quantum science.

International collaborations are central to the centre’s strategy. Through partnerships with leading institutions in Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Sweden, CQCtec is opening opportunities for joint research projects, postgraduate training, and the commercialisation of quantum technologies.

Under the leadership of Professor Thomas Konrad, CQCtec also hosts the African Quantum Alliance (AfriQA) a continental network aimed at building Africa’s first indigenous quantum computing capabilities.

New paradigm in science

Quantum technology represents a new paradigm in science. It harnesses the strange principles of quantum mechanics, such as superposition and entanglement, to perform computational and communication tasks far beyond the reach of today’s classical systems.

Unlike traditional computers, quantum computers process information in quantum bits, or “qubits”. This allows for exponentially faster calculations in complex simulations, materials design, cryptography, and artificial intelligence. Quantum communication enables unbreakable encryption. While quantum sensing offers unprecedented precision in fields like navigation, medical imaging, and environmental monitoring.

Globally, governments and private sectors are investing billions into what scientists call the Second Quantum Revolution. Countries such as the US, China, and members of the European Union lead large-scale national programmes.

South Africa’s National Quantum Technologies Roadmap, developed by DSTI, positions the country to be part of this emerging frontier by investing in infrastructure, advanced research, and talent development.

Through institutions like UKZN, Wits, Stellenbosch University, and the University of the Western Cape, South Africa is building regional research capacity. And it’s contributing to global knowledge exchange.

With CQCtec’s launch, the country takes another decisive step toward building a sustainable quantum innovation ecosystem. One that is capable of driving future breakthroughs in cybersecurity, healthcare, energy systems, and digital technologies.

The official launch will take place at UKZN’s main Joosub Hall, Westville Campus, from 10am to 2pm on Friday.