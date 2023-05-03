South Africa joins world to celebrate Press Freedom Day

The government joined the world on Wednesday to celebrate the 30th World Press Freedom Day, which signifies the enabling element of freedom of expression.

In the era of misinformation and disinformation, the media has a huge responsibility to always feed the public with credible and authentic news.

Under the theme Freedom of Expression as a driver for all other human rights, the day is set aside across the globe to realise and raise awareness about the importance of press freedom.

For South Africa, this day follows on the heels of Freedom Day, in which the country celebrated freedoms gained since the advent of democracy in 1994.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said in South Africa the press is independent, vibrant and free.

“They help verify and disseminate facts, create opportunities for ideas to be debated and for the voiceless to be heard,” said Ntshaveni.

“The media’s expression contributed to the many human rights that are realised in our country and it continues to raise the challenges we face.

“Therefore, it is imperative that our press continues to embrace the principles of fair and objective journalism.”

