South Africa maintains ties with Israel amid Gaza conflict

The South African government has confirmed that it has not suspended any bilateral agreements with Israel, despite increasing calls for stronger action in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, clarified that while the status of agreements between the two countries is under review, the authority to suspend or terminate them rests with the Cabinet and Parliament.

MK Party putting pressure

Lamola’s comments came in response to uMkhonto Wesizwe Member of Parliament, Zelna Saira Abader, who sought clarity on whether the government had reviewed or suspended any bilateral or private sector agreements between South African entities and Israel following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on Gaza.

She questioned the justification for maintaining economic and diplomatic relations with a state accused of genocide and the government’s apparent inaction in light of its stated commitment to justice, human rights, and the protection of children in conflict zones.

“The South African government is considering the status of such agreements. But it has not suspended any bilateral agreements with the State of Israel. The decision to suspend bilateral agreements as well as ties with Israel, resorts under the auspices of the Cabinet and/or Parliament. Government cannot suspend private sector agreements per se. And would, for instance, be required to promulgate applicable legislation.

SA’s ICJ case

“South Africa’s current case at the ICJ demonstrates its commitment to protecting Palestinian people against genocide and to upholding international law. Furthermore, DIRCO has addressed the genocidal war against Palestine through diplomatic initiatives. Such as being a co-chair of the Hague Group, where it continues to urge global action to enforce rulings from the ICJ. And to uphold the integrity of international law,” said Lamola.

South Africa has a long-standing history of advocating for Palestinian rights in international forums. Its ongoing ICJ case is part of broader efforts to ensure compliance with international law and protect civilians in conflict zones.

While the government continues to maintain bilateral agreements with Israel, it emphasises that diplomatic engagement and legal channels remain key mechanisms to address human rights violations and promote accountability.

