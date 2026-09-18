South Africa pushes back against US visa restrictions

South Africa has rejected new US visa restrictions targeting its officials, saying the measures misrepresent the country’s domestic policies and could undermine diplomatic efforts to resolve differences between the two countries.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said Pretoria expects Washington to respect its sovereignty, democratic institutions and Constitution, even where the two sides disagree on policy.

READ: USA’s new South African visa restrictions rejected as ‘intimidation’

According to Lamola, South Africa remains committed to addressing domestic issues through constitutional institutions, democratic processes and the rule of law.

He also stressed the importance of ongoing bilateral talks, saying differences between the two countries should be addressed through diplomatic engagement rather than unilateral measures.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the new visa restrictions on September 15, saying they would target South African officials allegedly involved in what Washington described as “race-based discrimination”.

Rubio cited concerns over alleged discrimination against Afrikaners and other minority groups, including legislation related to land expropriation and what he described as incitement of racial violence.

The US administration has previously accused South Africa’s government of mistreating White South Africans. Pretoria has rejected the allegations, including claims that it is confiscating land or discriminating against specific groups.