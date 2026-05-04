South Africa sees sharp surge in measles cases

South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported a sharp rise in measles cases across the country, calling for greater surveillance and stronger vaccination efforts.

According to the NICD’s latest weekly situation report released on Friday, South Africa recorded 1 352 laboratory-confirmed measles cases from December 29 2025, to April 26 2026, covering epidemiological weeks 1 to 17.

This represents a dramatic increase compared with the same period last year, when 182 confirmed measles cases were reported in the first 18 weeks of 2025.

Western Cape worst hit

The outbreak is widespread, with the Western Cape recording the highest number of new cases in the past week at 42.

Children aged one to 14 accounted for the majority of infections, making up 67.8% of reported cases. The NICD also noted a concerning rise among older age groups, with 19.7% of cases occurring in people aged over 15.