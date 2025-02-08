South Africa slams Trump as ‘misinformed and misleading’

‘‘In a pointed response to a recent executive order from US President Donald Trump, the South African government has expressed serious concerns over what it describes as a “campaign of misinformation”.

The executive order has been criticised for its “foundational premise”, lack of “factual accuracy” and failure to acknowledge the nation’s “profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid.”

SA committed to universal human rights

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told Sunday World that South Africa’s foreign policy remains anchored in the promotion of universal human rights, peace, and friendship—principles that, according to Phiri, enjoy “substantial hegemony across the world.”

He stressed that these core tenets guide the country’s interactions on the global stage, aiming to foster stronger trade and investment ties based on fairness and mutual respect.

In response to concerns about the recent aid withdrawal and its implications, Phiri clarified, “The aid withdrawal will not have an economic impact. Trade and aid are not interrelated.”

Looking ahead, he said President Cyril Ramaphosa would dispatch a delegation of government officials and leaders to various capitals across the continent and the globe. This proactive measure is intended to strengthen ties and reinforce South Africa’s commitment to its foreign policy objectives.

The order offers asylum to a privileged group

In an earlier statement, the ministry highlighted the irony of the executive order. They pointed out that the order provides refugee status in the U.S. to “a group in South Africa that remains amongst the most economically privileged,” while individuals from other parts of the world facing “real hardship” are being deported from the U.S.

The ministry emphasised South Africa’s commitment to diplomacy, stating, “We remain committed to finding diplomatic solutions to any misunderstandings or disputes.”

Phiri said, “It should be noted that organisations such as Afriforum have recalibrated the narrative of the Afrikaner community being persecuted. South Africa remains committed to finding diplomatic solutions to any misunderstandings or disputes; thus, engagements will be pursued through diplomatic channels,” he added.

Afrikaner rights groups decline offer

However, Afrikaner rights organisations have distanced themselves from any involvement in Trump’s executive order.

AfriForum, Solidarity, and the Solidarity Movement acknowledged Trump’s offer to give Afrikaners refugee status but declined the opportunity.

The groups want to instead use this opportunity to start a dialogue with Ramaphosa about their concerns.

In a joint press briefing on Saturday afternoon, the groups explained that while they do feel marginalised, leaving the country is completely off the cards.

AfriForum Chief Executive Officer Kallie Kriel believes the preservation of Afrikaner cultures and origins can only be maintained through staying in the country.

‘We are going nowhere’

“We did not develop anywhere; we are not European. You had Germans, Europeans, and Dutch coming to SA, but we became indigenous people to this country, and we are going nowhere.

“Immigration only offers an opportunity for Afrikaners who are willing to risk potentially sacrificing their descendants’ cultural identity as Afrikaners. The price for that is simply too high. We also owe it to our forefathers not to nullify their sacrifices to let Afrikaners take shape as a people by giving up our self-existence as Afrikaners,” Kriel reiterated.

Review of Bela would appease Afrikaners

Kriel put forward a proposal that could appease the Afrikaner community. This includes reviewing the Basic Education Law Amendment Act, adjusting foreign policy to endorse a neutral stance pertaining to international relations, and the cessation of racial discrimination against Afrikaners and other minority groups.

AfriForum suggested accelerated efforts to ensure the safety of all citizens. These plans must include steps to put an end to farm murders, prosecute those who have been fingered in State Capture, and extend mother language education to all communities.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said the order was influenced by “treasonous misinformation” from Afriforum. The party added that land restitution is vital for restoring dignity to millions of South Africans whose dispossession by past regimes was rooted in white supremacy.

Trump’s stance protects colonial interests

“For too long, the wealth of South Africa has been stolen, and Trump’s stance only protects colonial interests,” said Zama Ntshona, ATM spokesperson.

“Trump’s reaction is blinded by unfounded claims and undermines efforts to address historical injustices.”

He also said that misinformation also skewed perceptions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urging global recognition of historical truths and injustices. “We stand in solidarity with all oppressed peoples,” he declared. He also called for honest dialogue and a commitment to justice worldwide.

