South Africa successfully hosts key G20 Working Groups

As part of its G20 Presidency, South Africa has successfully hosted a series of high-level G20 working groups and task force meetings during this month. Its focus being on global challenges such as corruption, food security, disaster risk reduction, agriculture, and tourism.

The first Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting, held in Cape Town from March 3 to 5 2025, focused on mechanisms to enhance the implementation of legal instruments to fight corruption.

Anti-corruption mechanism

Cabinet said in a statement that this meeting was an opportunity for participants to establish the agenda and lay the groundwork for future discussions, encouraging dialogue and collaboration to strengthen anti-corruption strategies.

“During this meeting, participants discussed and agreed on several key priorities. These are strengthening Public Sector Integrity; Increasing Asset Recovery Efficiency; Inclusive Participation; and Whistle-Blower Protection,” Cabinet said.

Agriculture Working Group

The First Agriculture Working Group Meeting was held virtually on March 3 and 4. It discussed critical issues that affect agricultural stakeholders worldwide. Priorities for the year ahead were also agreed upon.

The group established four key priorities:

Promoting inclusive market participation and food security;

Empowering youth and women in agrifood systems;

Fostering innovation and technology transfer and

Building climate resilience for sustainable agriculture

Tourism Working Group

On March 5, the First Tourism Working Group Meeting was also held virtually. It deliberated on how tourism can be used to change people’s lives, communities and the world.

The group also identified four focus areas for the year ahead namely:

Leveraging People-Centred Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation to support travel and tourism start-ups and SMMEs,

Enhancing tourism financing and investment to promote equality and sustainability,

Improving air connectivity for seamless travel, and

Boosting resilience for inclusive, sustainable tourism development.

Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group

The First Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting was also held virtually on March 5. It discussed the acceleration of early warnings for all initiatives, which is a key global target set by the UN. And it reinforced the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

“South Africa sees this meeting as a key international forum to drive the agenda of a shared responsibility to build resilience, strengthen our cooperation, and drive meaningful action that is needed to prevent an escalation or exacerbation of risk,” Cabinet said.

Key priorities included:

addressing Inequalities and Reducing Vulnerabilities

Global Coverage of Early Warning Systems

Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

Financing for Disaster Risk Reduction

Disaster Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; and

Ecosystems-Based Approaches for DRR/Nature-Based Solutions.

Food Security Task Force

The First Task Force Meeting on Food Security was also held virtually on March 5. It discussed policies and programs to improve food security.

“Participants agreed to build a stronger, fairer, and more sustainable food system. They also committed to address key challenges like trade barriers. Also funding for food production and the impact of climate change on food supply chains,” Cabinet said.

Some of the priorities outcomes discussed are the following:

Stronger food security policies

Stable food prices

Clear regulations & standards

G20 Action Plan for Food Security; and

Ministerial approval & implementation

G20 Outreach Programme

On March 7 2025, the G20 Outreach Programme was held at the University of Venda in Thohoyandou. It aimed to encourage public engagement in South Africa’s G20 presidency.

Citizens were urged to welcome international delegates, promote South Africa’s cultural heritage, and share positive narratives about the country.

“The gathering was used to encourage the people of this country to get involved in welcoming our guests. This as we continue to host meetings in various parts of the country and promote their culture and heritage. South Africans were also encouraged to tell a good story about their country,” Cabinet said.

G20 Working Groups and Task Forces

The following G20 Working Groups and Task Forces meetings are scheduled to take place until the end of March 2025:

First Task Force Meeting: Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment, and Reduce Inequality. It will be held on March 17 2025 – virtual.

First Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting: March 18-20 2025 – virtual.

Second Health Working Group: March 26-28 2025 – Durban.

First Climate and Environment Sustainability Working Group Meeting: March 25-28 2025 – virtual.

SAnews.gov.za

